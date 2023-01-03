Orangeburg County crash victims ID’d

Two crash victims have been identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Justin Cosby, 34, of Teal Court, Summerville, died in a crash on Friday morning, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The crash happened at midnight on U.S. Highway 15 near Theater Drive, about four miles south of Holly Hill, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Cosby was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon south on U.S. 15 when it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

He was the only occupant in the SUV and died at the scene.

Fogle said Cosby died due to blunt force trauma.

Amanda Chambers, 34, of Park Court, Lexington, died in a single-vehicle crash the next day, Fogle said.

Chambers was a rear passenger in a 2008 Mazda CX-9.

The crash occurred at 12:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Mountaineer Circle, five miles south of Elloree, Tidwell said.

A 2008 Mazda CX-9 was traveling north when it ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.

The driver and front passenger were injured and taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.