Orangeburg County crash victim may have experienced medical episode

A 61-year-old man has been identified as the victim in Tuesday evening’s crash on Interstate 95.

John C. McClellan of Howe, Indiana, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

“Mr. McClellan’s cause of death is pending further investigation. It is our belief at this time that Mr. McClellan may have experienced a medical episode, but we would like to investigate further,” Fogle said.

The crash occurred at 7 p.m. near the 99 mile marker as a 2021 Freightliner was traveling south.

The tractor-trailer went to the left, into the median and overturned, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

McClellan was wearing a seatbelt.

