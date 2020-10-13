Orangeburg County crash victim identified as Sumter resident

A Sumter resident has been identified as the victim in Saturday morning’s fatal crash.

Raqwane Marquel Vazquez, 24, of 50 Rolling Creek Drive, died from accidental blunt force trauma, Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall announced Tuesday.

Vazquez was driving a Kia Optima on Interstate 26 when a Jeep SUV struck it head-on. The Jeep was traveling the wrong way on the interstate, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Vazquez was wearing a seatbelt.

The Jeep’s driver and passenger had serious injuries. Orangeburg County EMS transported them to the hospital for treatment.

It is not known if they were wearing seatbelts.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the agency’s Multi-discipline Accident Investigation Team.

Over the weekend, there were 11 highway fatalities statewide.

This year, there have been 24 highway fatalities in Orangeburg County and three each in Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

During the same time last year, there were 34 highway fatalities in Orangeburg County, two in Calhoun County and none in Bamberg County.

And during the same time period in 2018, there were 33 highway fatalities in Orangeburg County, seven in Calhoun County and two in Bamberg County.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

