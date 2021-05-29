Orangeburg County crash victim identified as retired magistrate

The person who died in Friday afternoon’s collision in eastern Orangeburg County has been identified as a long-serving magistrate.

Jacob Gillens Sr., 71, of Eutawville, died in the collision, Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash said. Gillens retired last year.

Gillens was driving a 2006 Cadillac on U.S. Highway 301 north. It ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, overturned and came to rest in the southbound lane, S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

The collision happened near Landsdowne Road, which is located between Santee and Orangeburg.

It’s not known if Gillens was wearing a seatbelt, Lee said. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Fifteen people have lost their lives due to highway collisions in Orangeburg County this year. Ten people died in collisions during the same time last year.

Four people have been killed in Calhoun County collisions and one person died in a Bamberg County crash so far this year. There were no highway deaths in either county last year.

So far this year, 401 people have died in highway collisions in South Carolina. Crashes killed 345 during the same period last year.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 8 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.