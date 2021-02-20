Orangeburg County cracking down on litter violations; official says tougher law working, but problem persists

Cobb-Hunter said the county has done about as much as it can do to address the problem.

“Litter is such a multi-faceted issue that requires a multi-pronged approach to solve,” Cobb-Hunter said. “The key component of that approach is personal responsibility both to not litter and to challenge those in our circle who choose to litter.”

Cooper-Smith said that litter is a mindset where those who litter “could care less” about whether or not they dirty another person's property.

“Many people get out and pick up on their property and everybody else's property near them,” she said. “If we had more people like that, Orangeburg would see a big change.”

Cooper-Smith says she believes litter enforcement is doing about as well as it can in issuing citations and the county's magistrates are “working with us the best they can under the conditions we are faced with now.”

She said the problem of litter should be obvious to everyone.

“You can see mattresses, you can see paper from fast food restaurants and plastic bags,” she said. “How can you not see it?”