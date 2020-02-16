Orangeburg County courthouse renovations planned

County officials are planning for the next phase of renovations at the Orangeburg County Courthouse located on Amelia Street.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the renovations will address several issues.
“There’s going to be upgrades to the elevator system, to the front entrance,” he said. Officials have said the new entrance will be better for handicapped residents.
The central part, where the steps are, "is going to be expanded out, so it’s going to add, pretty much courtroom space to every floor,” Young said.
“There’s a lot of other additional things we have to do inside the building like shift offices and align corridors,” he said.
A request for qualifications issued last year also called for bathroom renovations, new roofing, new lighting and other improvements.
In 2018, a Martin Luther King, Jr. monument was constructed and added to the courthouse complex as a part of the first phase of renovations.
The initial phase also included the addition of a new parking lot, benches, a digital sign and a roundabout connecting the courthouse to the administration building across the street.
The monument and improvements cost about $2 million, according to Young.
County officials have put out bids for the second phase of the renovations, but they were dismissed.
Orangeburg County Community Development Director Richard Hall said the first bids for the contract were dismissed because they were above budget.
“We’re trying to get the costs more in line with the expansion and renovation,” Hall said. “The low bid, I felt like, was 30%, 40% higher than what it should’ve been, so we’re going back and looking at our options on that.”
“We could still, funding-wise and cost-wise, possibly look at this year June, July to start renovations and addition. We just have to see how the funding looks,” Hall said.
