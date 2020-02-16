Orangeburg County courthouse renovations planned

County officials are planning for the next phase of renovations at the Orangeburg County Courthouse located on Amelia Street.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the renovations will address several issues.

“There’s going to be upgrades to the elevator system, to the front entrance,” he said. Officials have said the new entrance will be better for handicapped residents.

The central part, where the steps are, "is going to be expanded out, so it’s going to add, pretty much courtroom space to every floor,” Young said.

“There’s a lot of other additional things we have to do inside the building like shift offices and align corridors,” he said.

A request for qualifications issued last year also called for bathroom renovations, new roofing, new lighting and other improvements.

In 2018, a Martin Luther King, Jr. monument was constructed and added to the courthouse complex as a part of the first phase of renovations.

The initial phase also included the addition of a new parking lot, benches, a digital sign and a roundabout connecting the courthouse to the administration building across the street.