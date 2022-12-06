Orangeburg County Courthouse: North woman guilty in stabbing incident

A 21-year-old North woman pleaded guilty in a May 15, 2020 stabbing incident.

Elizabeth Cheyanne Hutto, of 3331 Whetstone Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Hutto was charged with attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to five years of probation.

Goodstein also ordered her to attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps.

An Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant accuses Hutto of stabbing a 31-year-old man in the back and arms 17 times at a Rowesville Road home.

The victim told deputies that he was stabbed in a dispute over a gun.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Michael Anthony Butler, 58, of 110 Tricia Lance, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.

He was originally charged with third-degree domestic violence, but pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery instead.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor ordered him to pay a fine of $100 or report to jail for 15 days.

• Floyd Wesley Craven III, 38, of 651 St. Johns Church Road, Ehrhardt, pleaded guilty to shoplifting value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 with enhancement and first-offense third-degree burglary.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for 30 months. He was given credit for having already served 183 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: unlawful operation of an unsafe vehicle, criminal conspiracy, first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.

• Jimon Farmer, 28, of 1051 Decatur Street, Sumter, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for three years, provided that after he served one day, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to six months of probation.

Taylor gave him credit for having already served one day in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Farmer’s charges of pointing and presenting a firearm and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

• Kalisha Daney Franklin, 44, of 988 Craven Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence and second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced her to three years in prison, provided that after she served 50 days, the remainder of her sentence would be suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Franklin credit for having already served 50 days in jail.

• Tyrell Jamal Hampton, 30, of 532 Glenzell Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him to pay a $100 fine within 10 days or report to jail for 30 days.

Prosecutors dismissed Hampton’s charge of second-degree domestic violence.

• Jamal Alexander Isaac, 21, of 163 Baker Street North, Blackville, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act for one year, suspended to time served of 13 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Isaac’s charge of carrying a weapon on school property.