Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of strong-arm robbery

A Norway man is serving probation after pleading guilty to strong-arm robbery.

Demonte Deshawn Prophet, 25, of 114 Woodglory Drive, recently entered his plea before Circuit Judge Roger M. Young at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Young sentenced Prophet to 10 years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

Prophet was originally charged with armed robbery, but pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery instead.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Zachary Howard, 34, of 217 Lowry Road, West Columbia, pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Young sentenced him to prison for five years, suspended to five years of probation.

He also ordered Howard to pay restitution.

Young gave Howard credit for having already served 75 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Prosecutors dismissed an additional count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

• Christopher Lee Howell, 36, of 505 Malibu Drive #702, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree domestic violence.

Young sentenced him to prison for three years. After serving 352 days, the remainder of his sentence is suspended to one year of probation.

Young gave Howell credit for having already served one year in jail.

He also ordered Howell to complete anger management and counseling classes.

Young stipulated that Howell many not have any contact with the victim unless it’s allowed through a family court order.

• Malik Johnson, 24, of 1010 Kings Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Young sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year probation.

• Demetrius Lambright, 34, of 740 Windsor Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Young sentenced him to prison for two years, suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Lambright credit for having already spent two days in jail.

• Titorian Dwayne Lemon, 33, of 176 Sweet Bay Lane, Santee, pleaded guilty to threatening the life of a public official.

Young sentenced him to 74 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Marion H. Hamer, 55, of 315 Dove Trace Circle, West Columbia, pleaded guilty to shoplifting with enhancement and first-offense possession of one gram or less of methamphetamine.

Young sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Hamer credit for having already served 170 days in jail.

As part of his probation, Hamer is required to complete inpatient substance abuse treatment.

• Tyler McCarty, 28, of 2000 Aventhe Drive #300, Arden, N.C., pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Young sentenced him to 311 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Karen Marie Osmond, 43, of 2247 Rosewood Drive, Rock Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a scheduled drug.

Young sentenced her to prison for six months, suspended to one year of probation. Young gave her credit for 10 days served in jail.

• Marion Oscar Pough, 57, of 10 Hewitt Lane, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Young sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served two days there.

Young is allowing Pough to serve his time on weekends.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of use of license plate other than for vehicle which assigned and first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI.