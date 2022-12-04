Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of armed robbery

A Summerville man has pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

Clayton William Bullard, 25, of 340 Holiday Drive, entered his plea before Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Taylor sentenced him to 10 years in prison, provided that after he served 1,130 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to six months of probation.

Taylor gave him credit for having already served his prison term.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Joshua Lloyd Abraham, 30, of 220 Rueben Court, Santee, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol and second-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison, provided that after he served one day, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to two years of probation.

He also ordered Abraham to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed Abraham’s charges of thoughtless operation, transporting alcohol with a broken seal in a motor vehicle, open container of beer or wine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within proximity of a school.

• Terrance Antonio Brown Jr., 29, of 207 Farr Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights, first-offense manufacturing/distributing cocaine base and possession of a stolen pistol.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for 10 years, provided that after he serves 12 months, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.

He gave Brown credit for having already served 59 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: second-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent crime.

• Nefretiri Noel-Lashe Snell, 23, of 384 High Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence. Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

Murphy gave her credit for having already served 53 days in jail

Her charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature was dismissed at her preliminary hearing.

• Stavon Staley, 27, of 1323 Dr. Boylston Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Jantze Jeremy Tavenier, 29, of 600 Country Road, Bowman, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced him to 1,350 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served that time.

• Earl A. Tucker, 32, of 1356 Legrand Smoak Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Murphy sentenced him to 76 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served that time there.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of providing false information to law enforcement.

• Daryl Sean Wilson, 52, of 558 Salley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

Murphy sentenced him to prison for one year, suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered Wilson to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of first-offense driving under the influence .16 or higher.

• Lucious Young, 40, of 786 Gue Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to forgery, no dollar amount involved.

Murphy sentenced him to one day in jail and gave him credit for time served.