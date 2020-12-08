 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg County Courthouse closed due to coronavirus
0 comments
breaking top story

Orangeburg County Courthouse closed due to coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse (copy)

Orangeburg County Courthouse

 BRADLEY HARRIS, T&D FILES

The Orangeburg County Courthouse, located 151 Docket Street, has been closed after some staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The courthouse is tentatively scheduled to resume normal operations at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14.

The offices located in the Courthouse include:

• Orangeburg Office of 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office

• Probate Court

• Clerk of Court

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Register of Deeds

• Circuit Court

• Family Court

• Master in Equity

In a release, the county said “Please pay careful attention to any correspondence you may have received from these offices, as some services will be virtual, and limited proceedings will be taking place remotely. Please call the office you need directly, as there will be limited phone hours throughout the closure.

“Orangeburg County continues to seriously monitor COVID-19 and our county operations to keep both our citizens and staff safe. The county will always do what it can to keep the safety and best interest of the community at the forefront.”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 12-8-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News