Orangeburg County couple navigates COVID as agriculture advocates

Providence row crop farmer Dean Hutto and his wife, Sara, are farming advocates.

The two see the importance of the young farmer for the future of the United States and its food supply.

Wanting to make their voices are heard on the national level, a little over two years ago the couple applied for membership on the American Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers .

They received the recommendation to serve on the from South Carolina Farm Bureau President Harry Ott and then were appointed to serve the two-year term by AFB president Zippy Duvall.

Then COVID happened and everything changed.

"I was supposed to fly out on March 13, 2020, for our first trip of the leadership conference," Dean, 33, said. "That was the same week the world shut down."

"That was pretty much our whole time on the ," Dean said. "We were supposed to travel up to three weeks a year."

As part of sitting on the national , the Huttos were scheduled to go on a total of 16 trips -- to Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; Louisville, Kentucky, and a couple of trips to Washington, D.C.

"We became professional Zoomers," Dean said.

Sara did get to travel in-person to Indianapolis in October 2021 and both were able to go to Atlanta in January 2022 and Louisville, Kentucky, in February of this year. The couple's two-year term ended at the end of February.

"We fulfilled all of our duties that we signed up for and that we knew what we were getting into," Dean said. "We hosted two virtual conferences; one was virtually attended by 3,000 people, the other was about 800."

"It was slightly disappointing because we missed all the travel, but the one thing that has been true with everything we have done with Farm Bureau is the people that you meet. You can't compare it to anything," Dean said.

Dean said he and Sara met farmers in January from Utah, Oregon, California and Wisconsin. All came to South Carolina to visit.

"It is unbelievable how good friends we are by the fact that we really met for two weekends," Dean said. "That is the kind of friends we have been. That has been the biggest thing."

Both say being a member of the AFB has also helped in instilling leadership and professional growth opportunities.

Sara, 28, said as a result of their award and their place with the national AFB, they were able to help facilitate various conferences and conventions for Farm Bureau.

Sara said the events included breakout sessions and networking opportunities with young farmers across the nation.

"Another big thing is trying to educate people in the real facts of agriculture and not just what they see and hear on social media," said Sara, who comes from a fourth-generation farming family. Sara currently works as an ICU nurse at the Regional Medical Center.

The couple said the networking opportunities were beneficial. Some examples of the fruits of these opportunities include a group from Louisiana has raised $50,000 to put back into agriculture literacy and education in their community.

Two members from Missouri and Kansas are taking their Future Farmers of America chapters to Louisiana to learn about crawfish farming and sugar cane farming.

"The helped to facilitate some of that," Dean said. "We are trying to get everybody on the same page. We are stronger in numbers as far as advocacy and education."

The couple rolled off the on March 2.

They are no strangers to agriculture advocacy.

Three years ago, their advocacy efforts were recognized at the South Carolina Farm Bureau's Young Farmer and Rancher Conference.

The couple at that time received the South Carolina Young Farmers and Ranchers achievement award, which recognizes married couples actively engaged in farming and/or ranching.

The Huttos were judged on the growth and financial progress of their farm or ranch, as well as their Farm Bureau and community leadership.

Juggling responsibilities

Sara said the time on the AFB and working as an ICU nurse has been a "roller coaster" with COVID.

Sara said she found herself having to juggle her time in ICU with AFB responsibilities.

"We were overloaded and busting at the seams," Sara said. "We have a 20-bed ICU in Orangeburg and we had every single bed full. At the time, we had nurses, but we needed all the extra help we could get."

"There were a lot of times we had monthly meetings for AFB and they would be on Monday nights," Sara said. "They were at 8. I would be driving home from work and listening to them on my phone because I was not home in time."

If this were not enough, Sara had just gotten back from maternity leave and saw several patients die in a single day from COVID.

"Mentally I needed to get away and focus on me and my family," she said, noting she told the AFB that she "needed to check out for a little bit."

"They were all very supportive. There were times during COVID where I felt like I had to juggle too much stuff."

"The numbers have gone down since but it was definitely a struggle at times," she said.

Understanding farming

Sara comes from a family in farming for four generations. Her brother farms.

"I have been around agriculture my whole life," Sara said. "It is funny because I said when I left to go to college I would never come home and marry a farmer and here I am."

Sara says though she was raised on a farm and has always appreciated the hard work and long hours, she has an even greater appreciation for what farmers do since she is married to one.

"My dad didn't directly farm, but my granddad and uncles did," Sara said. "He would just help out in the busy seasons."

"Now we talk about the busy season and the off-season, but there really is not an off-season," Sara said. "You might get a week at Christmastime."

As a nurse, Sara also has a unique perspective on being a farmer's wife.

"When I go to work and a patient is sick, I have medication to use, but a lot of people get mad when farmers use certain chemicals and stuff on their farm. But when you are sick, you want all the medicine," Sara said.

"I don't feel like the crop is any different than a person in that sense. Why wouldn't you use it on a plant if you are going to use it on a person?"

"A lot of people don't understand that," Sara said. "Being first hand in agriculture, it makes you see it a little bit more. I would not have realized it any other way."

When asked if she works on the farm, Sara said, "not really work."

"She brings lunch," Dean said, smiling. "The lunch is much appreciated for certain."

Agriculture challenges

Dean said that looking ahead, farmers in the area are going to face challenges.

One is residential growth's impact on farmland in the Holly Hill/Providence area.

"With the population growth, it is getting harder and harder to find land," Dean said. "Summerville is not very far now."

Dean noted it is not uncommon for him to be on the tractor on the road and six cars end up lined up behind him on U.S. 176.

"The amount of traffic that comes through Providence here has got to be 20% more easily," he said.

Dean asks for motorists to exercise patience if they are behind a tractor.

"I am not making a dime on the road with a tractor and people are so impatient," Dean said. "They don't know why there is a big piece of equipment out om the road because they are from different areas."

"That is going to become a safety issue probably before it is all said and done," Dean said.

Another issue will be water as residential and industrial growth continues.

Currently, Orangeburg County is in the western capacity-use area.

"I think that is a good thing. It is a little more regulation and we have to do a little more paperwork, but I think we will get some good science out of it," Dean said. "Personally, I think it will be science that actually helps the farmer, because we will have science that shows yes we are pumping water and we are using water on these crops, but we are not hurting anything."

Dean says farmers will support the science.

"We are probably the greatest stewards of the land," he said. "We don't want to use up all the water because irrigation is a pretty big deal here in June when it is 100 degrees outside. We want to make sure we are smart about it."

Another challenge comes outside of the farming world.

One thing that gets Dean's proverbial goat is the misinformation spread about farming.

"There is so much negative publicity, for lack of a better term, that comes from some really, really uninformed people," Dean said. "It is just absurd."

Dean said he saw a recent video on agriculture and "needed some blood pressure medicine" after watching it.

"It was not because of anything where they were easing around the truth like making their message where they wanted to," Dean said. "It was just blatantly not true. I think it was just uninformed honestly."

Dean said without the farmer, individuals would not be able to eat like they do -- three times a day.

"People think we can be sustainable by everybody having a garden in the back yard," Dean said. "That is not realistic."

Some of the issues facing farmers legislatively are protecting farmland from urban growth and making sure there are reciprocal setbacks.

For example, he said his neighbor is a chicken farmer.

"I want to make sure that somebody can't go buy that piece of property that touches his property and then start complaining about his chicken houses," Dean said. "That is a big issue."

In fact, it is an issue that prompted him to get into farming advocacy.

When he was a senior in high school, Dean was asked to speak to Orangeburg County Council after the body put a moratorium on chicken houses.

"That was my very first experience with Farm Bureau," Dean said. "I am still looking out for issues like that."

Keeping food on the table

As a young farmer, Dean's advice for anyone who may want to start farming is either for the individual to find a small field or to partner with an established farmer.

"It is hard to get started if you are not kind of born into it," Dean said.

Dean said being an advocate for agriculture is important.

"I am a seventh-generation farmer," he said. "We have been right in our little home place for 230-plus years now."

The Huttos have a 10-month old daughter, Shuler, and Dean's brother, Richard, has a little girl as well.

"It is just the fact that we have been doing it so long," he said. "I want to try to continue that. I have a 10-month-old but never at any time would I pressure a child to be a farmer because my dad (Barry) never did that to us."

"I would love them to have an opportunity," Dean said. "Being an advocate is going to be the only way we will be able to keep doing what we are doing."

As for Shuler herself, Dean laughed saying, "the way Sara works, she will have to ride on the tractor a good bit with me."

"There is nowhere better to raise a kid than on the farm," Dean said. "They get to play in the dirt and be outside."

While the average age of a farmer nationally is 56, Dean said in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, "we are pretty blessed.

"There are a pretty good group of us my age coming back," he said, noting he estimates there are about 35 to 40 farmers in the two counties under the age of 40. He said there are about 18 just in the Providence area alone. "There are a lot of sons coming back on the farm."

Giving agriculture a voice

While the couple's term with the AFB is done, their advocacy for agriculture is not.

Sara continues to serve with South Carolina State Farm Bureau's Women's Leadership.

Dean says, "I have just done about everything and every program that Farm Bureau offers, so I am going to have to find something to do."

Through Farm Bureau, Dean has met many people on FB's government relations staff. He has testifed before the South Carolina General Assembly.

"I enjoy getting to educate our elected officials on issues that matter to us," Dean said.

He has been an outspoken advocate for agriculture over the years.

In 2016, he testified before the S.C. House Ways and Means Committee about the 2015 flood and the aftermath that affected farmers locally and around the state.

Hutto lost all his cotton and about 80% of his peanuts after the October 2015 flood.

About 20% of his soybean crop stayed in the field because of the water.

He also invited legislators and news media to tour his farm, giving them a visual understanding of the actual damage to farmers’ crops following the flood.

Love of the land

Dean just enjoys farming. This spring he is planting 1,200 acres of corn, 425 acres of peanuts, 700 acres of cotton, 800 acres of soybeans and 450 acres of wheat.

"It is just in my blood," he said. "It is something different every day. When you wake up in the morning, you never know what is going to come at you. You don't get bored."

And when a successful crop comes in, there is little that feels better.

"It is really rewarding," Dean said. "It is one of those things you get out of it what you put into it. It is satisfying when you do have a successful year that you did have a hand in making that what it was."

