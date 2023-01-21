Orangeburg County County sells land once planned for high school; development will be priority

Orangeburg County has sold property it previously swapped with Orangeburg County School District for potential use as a site for a new high school.

County Council gave unanimous first reading by title only at its Jan. 17 meeting to sell about 95 acres of county-owned property near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard to Mixon Holdings LLC. The property is to be used for economic development.

The property was sold for about $1.45 million, according to County Administrator Harold Young.

The county originally swapped the land with the school district for the district's proposed location for a new $100-110 million Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

In March 2022, the county agreed to give the school district the Red Bank Road property in exchange for the county getting property near Interstate 95 on U.S. Highway 15 – the site of the former Dantzler Middle School.

The school district touted the proposed property with its interstate visibility as ideal for the new high school, which was a centerpiece of the district's $190 million voter-approved spending plan to upgrade school district buildings.

A location for the proposed O-W High School was not listed on the referendum ballot.

Young said when the county made the land swap with the school district, it did not fully realize the impact a new school would have on existing and potentially future industries in the area.

He said the county has since learned that neighboring industries would have a more difficult time expanding because of state and federal regulations that would be triggered as a result of the high school being in proximity.

For example, industries are required to follow environmental and traffic regulations when conducting expansions. Both regulations would change due to increased traffic volumes and the influx of people that would come with a high school.

"We felt like it would be in the best interest to keep the property for economic development," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

"Anytime there is an opportunity for various entities in Orangeburg County to cooperatively work together to enhance, advance and positively impact Orangeburg County, I welcome the possibility," OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. "I firmly believe and it is imperative that all aspects of Orangeburg County work in concert for and in the best interest of our students, their families, our educators and the greater community."

“OCSD was most recently informed that additional proprietary information was shared with Orangeburg County that could positively impact economic development in the county," Foster said. "As a result of receiving that information, OCSD was asked to consider the possibility of exploring other sites for the new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.”

Young noted the county will be working with the school district to find another location. He said he could not disclose the possible location but did note the county does own about 90 acres on S.C. 33.

Foster said questions pertaining to new locations should be directed to Orangeburg County.

"I am unaware of a final decision on an alternate location," Foster said.

Young said the proceeds of the sale of the property will be used to "go after additional economic development properties."

Danny Mixon of Mixon Holdings LLC said he had no specific plans for the property but will likely use the land as investment property for possible future development.

In other matters, Orangeburg County agreed at the same meeting to purchase about 89 acres on Cook Road for $2.2 million.

Council gave the county administration the go-ahead to buy the land.

"This is a piece of property that the county sees as necessary to purchase to further our economic development interests within the county," Young said.

Young declined to provide specifics of the economic development intentions at the present time.

The property was purchased from Aviann Real Estate Holdings LLC.

The property, which is currently vacant and agricultural, is located across the street from the Carolina Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic and across from Sweet Maple Drive.

The property's appraised value in 2018 was $352,400. Aviann Real Estate Holdings LLC has owned the land for the past 15 years, according to county property records.

Council also gave unanimous first reading to an ordinance establishing an economic development fund with monies used toward economic development projects and to make changes to economic development properties the county owns.

The monies would come from the fee-in-lieu of taxes (FILO) the county receives under the joint county industrial park incentive structure.

The joint county industrial park is not a physical park but an incentive mechanism used to attract economic development.

Under the incentive, Orangeburg County partners with another county and receives a share of the FILO a company pays.

Under the incentive, the county will receive 99% of its FILO from a company locating in the county. If a company locates in a county with which Orangeburg County has the agreement, Orangeburg County will receive 1% of the FILO.