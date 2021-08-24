Orangeburg County Council: Zoning changes advance

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It is in line with what is already out there," Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith said.

In other business:

• Orangeburg County Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting a state Senate bill that would allow counties to increase taxes above the state’s millage cap in order to support fire districts.

If it became law, Senate Bill 401 would allow county councils to suspend the millage rate limitation for the purpose of supporting a fire protection district over a two-year period.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young clarified that council was supporting the bill because the South Carolina Association of Counties asked it to and not because Orangeburg County plans to enact any millage increases.

Prior to giving unanimous support to the resolution, Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright noted the proposed millage increase would only be for two years.

"It is not an ongoing thing," Wright said.

• Council gave first reading, by title only, to an equipment lease-purchase agreement with Motorola Solutions, Inc. Council also passed a resolution allowing the purchase to move forward.