Orangeburg County Council winners, losers talk goals, visions for future

Continuation of a 1% capital projects sales tax, enhanced industrial recruitment and the completion of recreational and broadband initiatives are among the goals of the candidates who ran for Orangeburg County Council during the June 9 Democratic primary.
The contests resulted in narrow losses for two veteran council members and a broad victory for another.
District 3 Councilman Harry Wimberly was defeated by Kenneth McCaster. McCaster received 780 votes and Wimberly received 709 votes.
District 4 Councilman Heyward Livingston was defeated by Joseph Garvin. Garvin received 835 votes and Livingston received 796.
Aurora Smalls, director of Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections, said all Orangeburg County Council seats will be on the ballot in the upcoming general election in November. None of the winners in the June 9 Democratic primary faces any opposition.
Newly elected county council members will take office on Jan. 4, 2021.
Cooper-Smith
Cooper-Smith said she is excited for the chance to continue her work on council.
“It was great to win, especially knowing that there was no runoff. That was even greater. The voters have spoken. I’m still excited and grateful to know that I will be able to represent the citizens of County Council District 5 another four years," she said.
Cooper-Smith thanked everyone for their support and vote.
"I would also like to thank my family and friends and volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this campaign a success," she said. "With God’s help and that of my supporters, I know that I will be able to be productive for the next four years. I will continue to be committed, dedicated and have a vision for those I represent."
Orangeburg County voters approved a fourth round of the 1% capital projects sales tax in November 2016. The money has been used for local infrastructure projects such as town halls, road paving and installing water and sewer lines, along with the creation of recreational facilities.
“I will continue to work on projects that have not been completed and begin to work on those that fall under the fourth penny project sales tax referendum," Cooperf-Smith said. "We would never have some of the facilities if it had not been for that capital project sales tax. We thank the citizens of Orangeburg County for voting to approve it."
Cooper-Smith said she hopes that voters will continue to support a capital projects sales tax.
"Hopefully, it’s a continuing thing because it really lifts a burden off of the taxpayers. We would never have had an aquatic center or YMCA or some of the other facilities if we had depended on the taxpayers’ dollars," she said.
The councilwoman said she would like to have other water and sewer projects completed under the penny sales tax, along with the paving of roads.
“As far as litter is concerned, we have a new kind of equipment that will make it easier for the litter control officer to pick up litter, but as big as Orangeburg County is, we need more than one. I would just like to see more equipment to help litter control clean up the litter in Orangeburg County, The biggest thing that could happen is the citizens have a better mindset of what litter can do. Litter pollutes our environment in so many ways ... and can keep jobs from coming to Orangeburg County," she said.
Wimberly
Wimberly, who has served on council since 1995, said he felt a combination of relief and disappointment at his loss.
"A little bit of both. I was disappointed basically at the voters of this county. Honestly, we had a very good team working together in Orangeburg County with county council the way it was. We didn’t always agree, but we certainly came to terms and moved the county forward,” he said.
Wimberly added, “I just think it’s a sad day when our county no longer has any white representation on county council. I think there will be some major changes. I don’t know exactly what, but I do think there’ll be changes made, and I don’t think it’ll be for the good of the county. Hopefully not, but that remains to be seen.”
He said county council has a good leader in Chairman Johnnie Wright.
“I certainly hope that come January, they don’t change the leadership of the county ... I think he can hold things together if they allow him. I will be certainly asking council to please do that. Whether they will or not, I don’t know," he said.
Wimberly said he had hoped another message of his would be adhered to, but it was not.
“The message was that regardless of what party affiliation you’re with, you have to vote in the Democratic primary to have a voice in local government. I tried to get that message out there before the election, but apparently I didn’t get to enough of the people. I know I reached some, but apparently I didn’t get to enough," he said.
Wimberly added, “It was a close election for both Heyward and myself, but due to the circumstances of what our country’s going through right now, I reckon it wasn’t exactly a surprise. We realized late in the afternoon that it didn’t look good."
The veteran councilman said he will spend the remainder of his term working to complete projects, including getting the recreational park at Carver-Edisto Middle School for Edisto Sports completed, along with the expansion of broadband throughout the county.
He said he and Livingston were staunch voices for agriculture, which the council has lost.
"Both Heyward and I are farmers, and we brought, of course, agriculture to the table whenever necessary and defended it. We were always there for the agriculture sector. Regardless of whether it was our district or the whole county, we served as, I guess you might say, the representatives for agriculture on county council. Now there’s none," Wimberly said.
"But hopefully Orangeburg County will continue to move forward. We have a lot of good things going," he said, noting that, at 74, he will likely not run again.
McCaster
McCaster said the voters sent a message with his win "over such a longtime incumbent."
"Business-as-usual was not good enough. More must be done for the entire district. Basic needs like transportation, local job development, rural road maintenance and recreational spaces for our kids and our seniors will be very important," he said.
McCaster said he will be seek to be a team player on council.
"I will be seeking out the help of all council members to guide me in my early decision-making. I am sure we have some of the same concerns. Voters in District 3 have been waiting long enough and given too many broken promises. We cannot wait for tomorrow when many things can be done today," he said, noting that he wants to be "innovative and progressive."
"I hope to hold all of Orangeburg County’s departments and government accountable on how public funds are spent. Transparency should be the new way of doing business," he said.
McCaster added, "I would like to be an asset to other council members with my many years of administrative knowledge. I believe that Orangeburg County is so close to leading this state in industrial and job creation, but we must move faster in order to harvest these benefits."
Garvin
Garvin said he's met with Livingston and plans to further prioritize his goals after meeting with representatives from concerned citizens groups and mayors of towns, including Springfield, Norway, Neeses, Livingston, North and Woodford.
"I’ve already met with Mr. Heyward. We’re going to talk about the ongoing projects that he's already got. We’re going to see if we can get together and continue to work on those projects. Then I’ll see if I can get with all the mayors ... and also the concerned citizens groups," he said.
Garvin, who served on the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4 board for 27 years, said it was a "good feeling" to be able to win the county council seat on his third attempt.
"I feel like I can benefit this community more. I have new ideas, new things and new ways of dealing and talking to folks. I am a people person, and I want to be available. I really want to be visible in the community," he said.
He said industrial recruitment will be a key issue for him, particularly as it pertains to the Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park. The 230-acre park is northwest of Neeses and is adjacent to S.C. Highway 389 and U.S. 321.
“I have not had a chance to get with Mr. Heyward about that. I want to find out what happened. I don’t know the reason why nothing’s out there. I don’t whether the infrastructure wasn’t right, but ... it was a lot of money spent in the beautification of the property. It's beautiful, but there’s nothing there," he said.
Livingston did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
