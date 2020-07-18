Orangeburg County Council winners, losers talk goals, visions for future

Wimberly added, “I just think it’s a sad day when our county no longer has any white representation on county council. I think there will be some major changes. I don’t know exactly what, but I do think there’ll be changes made, and I don’t think it’ll be for the good of the county. Hopefully not, but that remains to be seen.”

He said county council has a good leader in Chairman Johnnie Wright.

“I certainly hope that come January, they don’t change the leadership of the county ... I think he can hold things together if they allow him. I will be certainly asking council to please do that. Whether they will or not, I don’t know," he said.

Wimberly said he had hoped another message of his would be adhered to, but it was not.

“The message was that regardless of what party affiliation you’re with, you have to vote in the Democratic primary to have a voice in local government. I tried to get that message out there before the election, but apparently I didn’t get to enough of the people. I know I reached some, but apparently I didn’t get to enough," he said.