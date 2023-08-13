Orangeburg County Council has given a regional water agency the go-ahead to seek federal money to extend water lines.

Council recently voted unanimously to give the Lake Marion Regional Water Authority the authority to apply for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers funds.

The money could help fund a number of water improvement projects, including:

• Upgrading the Lake Marion water treatment plant in Santee.

• Extending water lines along Cleveland Street in Elloree.

• Extending water lines from Vance, along U.S. Highway 15 to near Interstate 26.

• Interconnecting the water main near Holly Hill with an elevated storage tank in Vance.

• Construction of an elevated water storage tank at the Pilot gas station on I-26.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the LMRWA has received a $10 million grant from the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority that will go toward funding the Orangeburg County portion of the water projects.

The county would be responsible for a 25 percent match for the estimated $50 million it’s seeking. With the $10 million SCRIA grant, the county would only be responsible for about $2.5 million.

The SCRIA is funded through the S.C. Infrastructure Investment Program with money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

The regional water system currently provides water to Bowman, Santee, Elloree, Holly Hill and Vance, with a contract awarded to bring the Providence community online this year.

Work this fall and into the spring of 2024 is expected to begin in Berkeley County on the first and second phase of what is called the Orangeburg-Berkeley Reach, according to the resolution.

The LMRWA was formed to help bring clean, quality water to parts of Berkeley, Calhoun, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties and the Town of Santee. Santee Cooper runs the water plant near Santee.