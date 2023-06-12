An Italian producer of biostimulants and fertilizers for the agriculture industry is planning to invest $27.3 million and create 33 new jobs at a 46,000-square-foot Orangeburg plant.

Valagro, which first announced plans to locate in Orangeburg in 2018, was purchased in October 2020 by Syngenta Crop Protection, a subsidiary of Sygenta Group.

The transaction delayed the company's progress at its Orangeburg plant.

“Due to the capital investment required to establish the site, Syngenta conducted its own due diligence, to see if there were other options within our existing manufacturing base to accommodate the capacity which would be provided,” Global Head of Biologicals Communications Kate White said.

“The conclusion was that Orangeburg remained the most attractive option and the capital project was subsequently sanctioned,” White said.

Valagro has continued to operate as an independent brand within the Syngenta Crop Protection business.

The company has announced it is planning to invest about $18.3 million in buildings and $8.9 in machinery and equipment at 397 Millennium Drive at the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park.

The property is located near Allied Air and HT Hackney.

The building is expected to be completed by June 2024.

County attorney Jerrod Anderson told Orangeburg County Council on Monday that the county entered into an incentive agreement with the company in 2018, but the company was not able to fulfill the requirements to receive the performance-based, five-year incentives.

“They are asking for a reset to do such,” Anderson said.

Valagro had previously planned to invest $14 million and create 47 new jobs through 2024.

The Orangeburg County operation is Valagro's first manufacturing facility in the United States.

Orangeburg County Council gave first reading by title only Monday to incentives for the company.

The company is seeking a 30-year term with the fee-in-lieu of taxes as well as other incentives to include special source revenue tax credits and the placement of the project in a multi-county industrial park with Dorchester County.

In a separate issue, council unanimously approved $54,990 in funding for several local organizations including:

• $8,000 for the Elloree Heritage Museum and Cultural Center for advertising the museum.

• $15,000 for the town of Eutawville to assist with the 2023 Eutaw Village Festival and King Kat Tournament.

• $1,960 for the Town of Norway to reallocate previously awarded funds for the annual Christmas Parade, Memorial Day and Veterans Day events.

• $5,030 to advertise for the 2023 Raylrode Daze Festival in Branchville.

• $25,000 for advertising and security for the 2023 Orangeburg County Fair.

The approvals were based on the recommendations of the county’s tax and tourism committee.

In other matters:

• Council gave unanimous third and final reading to a local accommodations and hospitality tax.

The accommodations tax will be levied on individuals staying in hotels within the county.

The accommodations tax will be 3 percent in the county. It is expected to raise about $600,000 for the county each year.

The local accommodations tax will be in addition to the 2 percent state accommodations tax. The state distributes those revenues to local governments.

The local hospitality tax will include a 2 percent tax on the purchase of meals and beverages in restaurants and on-premises consumption of alcoholic beverages. The hospitality tax will bring in an estimated $1.1 million annually.

The revenue will be used to upgrade the county’s hospitality corridors and provide additional funding for law enforcement officers that have to cover those areas.

• Council unanimously agreed to enter into a lease with the Nix/Stilton community to allow it to use the former Nix Elementary School to provide recreational opportunities for the community.

Last month, the Orangeburg County School District voted to donate the former school to the county for community use.

• Council Chair Johnnie Wright and County Administrator Harold Young encouraged county residents to focus on the county’s positives rather than the negatives.

“I love Orangeburg County,” Wright said. “I am committed to Orangeburg County. I feel no counties have everything. It is like a household and a family: everybody has their pluses and minuses.”

• Young praised county law enforcement, Emergency Medical Services and public safety for their work in handling a June 2 standoff on Morgan Road.