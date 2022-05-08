Orangeburg County Council toughens waste, animal control rules

Orangeburg County Council has approved tougher solid waste and animal control rules.

Under the solid waste ordinance changes approved last week, individuals driving with uncovered trash loads can be fined $25.

If trash is thrown from a vehicle, the owner of the vehicle will be held responsible if the driver cannot be identified.

The county’s animal control ordinance will no longer allow domestic animals to be sold at flea markets, fairs, carnivals, on road sides, public property, sidewalks or commercial or institutional parking lots.

The ordinance notes this does not include an animal from a nonprofit rescue organization or animals sold at the Grand American Coon Hunt.

Orangeburg County Council gave unanimous third and final reading to changes to the litter and animal control ordinances at its regularly scheduled Tuesday meeting.

In addition to holding the owner of a vehicle responsible for littering when a driver cannot be identified, the other major changes to the county's solid waste ordinance include:

• A $25 fine for the failure to cover a trash load in addition to regular disposal charges.

Under the ordinance, vehicles must be covered except for those carrying heavy material which cannot blow off with wind movement.

“Loose material weighted down with heavy objects to prevent blowing is not acceptable and thus shall be an unlawful transport unless covered,” the ordinance states.

• Any contractor or private individual who engages in a building project must discard trash and debris into a dumpster during the duration of the building project and properly transport and empty the container to a landfill before the trash and debris are visible to a person walking by the dumpster.

• Any contractor or builder must transport and discard trash and debris within three business days of the completion of the project.

• The ordinance adds a “mixed load” definition of debris which includes both construction and demolition as well as household garbage.

Due to the clean-up costs and risk of damage to county and landfill property, the county will not accept a mixed load at the landfill, according to the ordinance.

A violator will be charged a mixed load fee in addition to the applicable tipping fee.

The violator will also be invoiced damages to the county and landfill as a result of the mixed load. The violator will have 30 days to pay the invoice. If the violator does not pay, the county will have the right to sue the violator for damages.

Any person who violates the ordinance with litter 500 pounds in weight or 100 cubic feet in volume is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, must be fined not less than $500 nor more than $1,000 or imprisoned not more than 180 days. The previous prison sentence was one year.

• The ordinance notes community service will be done at the violator's own risk and will not be supervised by the county.

The major changes in the animal control ordinance include:

• It adds livestock to dogs and cats as receiving protection from cruelty and provides a definition for livestock.

• Unredeemed animals can now be taken to a nonprofit animal rescue organization rather than just the SPCA as in the previous ordinance.

• The ordinance adds that in addition to redemption fees and boarding fees paid to Animal Control, veterinary and medical costs would also be paid to Animal Control.

• If a person is convicted of animal cruelty, the court shall order ownership of the animal be transferred to Animal Control.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.