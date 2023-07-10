Orangeburg County residents will see a property tax increase to help cover a 5 percent, across-the-board pay increase for county employees.

Orangeburg County officials project the tax increase won’t exceed 4 mills. That would mean a $16 a year tax increase on a $100,000 owner-occupied home.

The increase could be lower. The county does not officially set millage until October.

A four-mill increase will bring an estimated $1.3 million into the county, according to county officials.

While the four mills will cover the employee raises, a portion of the county’s $8 million fund balance will cover an $188,000 increase in funding for outside agencies and other county department increases totaling $1.6 million.

Officials say the county has a healthy fund balance and will be able to meet the legal requirement that it have a fund balance capable of paying at least four months of operating expenses.

Council gave third reading to the county’s $54.4 million general fund budget and the budget for Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, and public and special education purposes during a specially called meeting last month.

Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith was absent.

A public hearing was held prior to third reading. No one from the public spoke.

The county's fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.

In other matters, council approved a number of purchases, including:

• Council agreed to spend $220 an hour for Columbia-based Studio 2LR’s small project architectural services. It’s the architectural firm that worked on the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center.

The contract will allow 2LR to handle architectural needs for small renovation projects costing less than $100,000.

• Council agreed to contact with EMR for demolition services at $6 per square foot for county retained recyclables and $5.50 per square foot for EMR retained recyclables. The company will be contracted to handle such things as the courthouse project on Russell Street that will require the demolition of several buildings.

• Council agreed to contract with Carolina Asbestos Services for lead and asbestos removal projects the county has upcoming.

The contract is $5 per square foot for lead removal; $6.50 per square foot for friable asbestos removal; $3 per square foot for non-friable asbestos removal and $2.50 per square foot for mold removal.

Friable asbestos can be reduced to powder by hand pressure.

Non-friable asbestos can’t be reduced to powder by hand pressure, like asbestos mixed with cement or other hard bonding materials.

• Council agreed to contract with Capitol Electronics for $453,415 for the purchase of an AM radio warning system.

The system will allow the Orangeburg County Emergency Services department to install an AM radio warning system that will warn the public and firefighters about any significant ongoing hazards, according to Emergency Services Director Billy Staley.

The system will allow the county to broadcast emergency information, such as the location of public shelters and storm warnings. The system will supplement the National Weather Service's weather radio system and provide another avenue to reach the public, Staley said.

• Council agreed to contract with Orangeburg-based Skip Welch Construction for the erection of a commercial steel building to serve as a community outreach building in Holly Hill across from Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home.

The cost of the contract is $403,353. The construction company has handled a number of other projects in Orangeburg County, including the county’s public works building.