Orangeburg County Council supporting RMC-MUSC partnership

Orangeburg County Council voted unanimously Monday to support a Regional Medical Center partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina.

“We have not completed a partnership yet,” Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said. “This is an approval to start working the process of aligning toward a partnership.

“We don't have an agreement done yet. This is just starting the process.”

Council Vice Chairwoman Janie Cooper Smith again requested council not rush into an agreement.

“I think we need to take time and think and study,” Cooper-Smith said.

Cooper-Smith requested stakeholders be engaged in the process and noted they have not been.

“When will they be involved?” Cooper-Smith said.

Wright said, “We will have a public hearing and people's input.”

Cooper-Smith also said that RMC trustee Samantha Farlow was replaced on the working group that’s been tasked with implementing the partnership.

Trustee Dr. Yvonne Johnson replaced her without any public reason given, Cooper-Smith said.

“There are just speculations,” she said.

Wright noted Farlow-Moyd was placed in a sub working group, noting there are four different groups.

Cooper-Smith also expressed concerns that the working group has yet to meet and that its recommendations are supposed to be submitted before Sept. 1.

Wright expressed appreciation for Cooper-Smith's comments.

“I always appreciate everybody's input,” Wright said. “All of us will never see things through the same set of eyes. We understand that this is critical. We understand it is delicate.”

The hospital is owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. Orangeburg County owns 87% of the hospital while Calhoun County owns 13%.

Under the current plan, the county councils will pass ordinances approving the partnership by Oct. 1.

This year’s state budget allows MUSC, within its own budget, to enter into the partnership with RMC to help enhance services.

The partnership would provide RMC with a number of resources, including clinical, educational and research programs with an aim at improving care and the financial outcomes at the hospital.

Under the proposal, the RMC board would remain in place for quality oversight, medical staff accreditation and community engagement while financial responsibility for RMC would fall under the MUSC board. All RMC employees would remain.

In other matters:

• Council unanimously gave second reading to an agreement to provide tax incentives to an unidentified company planning to invest a minimum of $53 million and create about 275 jobs over the next five years.

The company is planning to invest $37.8 million in land and buildings and $15.2 million in machinery and equipment. Typically, projects are not publicly identified until deals are finalized. Officials are calling it Project Gigi for now.

The company is planning to locate in the $25 million, 534,702-square-foot building at the Shamrock Commerce Center industrial park on U.S. Highway 301 near Interstate 26.

The company, which has been described as light assembly, will be served by the City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities with power, water, gas and sewer.

Officials say wages will be above the county's average manufacturing wage.

• Council read and unanimously passed a proclamation in recognition of National Health Center Week, Aug. 7 through Aug. 13.

The week is an annual celebration with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of community health centers over the past five decades.

• Council encouraged the public to keep the family of the late Councilman Willie B. Owens in their prayers. Owens passed away at the age of 83 on Aug. 5.