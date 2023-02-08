A Belleville Road resident has heard that plans are in the works to build a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School near the Bonneville subdivision. He’s opposed.

“We have heard in roundabout ways that there is a possibility that the school would be placed in and around and right close to our neighborhood,” James Blassingame told Orangeburg County Council members Monday night.

Blassingame, who lives on Belleville Road near the entrance to the Bonneville neighborhood, expressed concerns that residential property values would be lowered if the school is built there.

“It is something that we would prefer not to happen,” Blassingame said. “It is just like it is in our backdoor. We would be remiss if we didn't call to your attention to look at that and consider not to having a school built that close if that is something that might happen.”

Blassingame’s other concerns include “the bright lights, crowd noise, football game noise, track and field, parking lot.

“We want you to rethink, if that is what is taking place. We feel and we know that there are other properties that the school can look into.”

He said the Bethune-Bowman and Lake Marion high schools are not in residential areas.

“I would like you consider the residents’ comfort. They have to live there, hear that, see that,” he said.

Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said the Orangeburg County School District will decide on the location of the new Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

“The school board is completely autonomous from us,” Wright said. “They are the people who will make the decision.”

The school district said a response from Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster is not possible until Monday, Feb. 13 as he is out due to a family matter.

The county government and school district planned a land swap that would have allowed the new, $100 million-plus high school to be built on 95 acres near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard.

The county then learned that neighboring industries would have a more difficult time expanding because of state and federal regulations that would be triggered if the high school was built nearby.

The county has since sold the 95 acres for about $1.45 million for possible future economic development.

As a result, the school district is now searching for a new location to build the high school and county officials have said it would help the district in the process.

Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith said that, as a former principal, Blassingame is aware of the school district's autonomy.

Blassingame wanted to share his concerns due to the fact that the county has already been involved in the process, Cooper-Smith said.

Blassingame would like for the school not to be built, “in the backyard of Bonneville," Cooper-Smith said. “I think all the Bonnevillians would agree.”

Cooper-Smith's comments received some applause from those in attendance.