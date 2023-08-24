Orangeburg County Council has rejected a controversial rezoning request which would have allowed the development of 250 acres at 2798 Riverbank Drive.

Three Pillar Management LLC asked the county to rezone the land from farmland to residential/general for the development of Riverbank Estates.

Residential/general would allow for a mix of residential uses, including single-family homes, duplexes and others.

The Orangeburg County Planning Commission recommended county council reject the rezoning. Council gave the rezoning the first of three readings in May.

During a June 19 meeting, Councilwoman Deloris Frazier recommended the issue be returned to the planning commission with a request that the developer consider rezoning the land for single-family residential homes or a planned unit development.

A planned unit development is a special zoning designation that gives builders flexibility in developing land in exchange for assurances in how it will be developed.

Frazier’s recommendation was unanimously approved, but the original rezoning request from Three Pillar Management LLC was presented for second reading approval during Monday’s county council meeting.

This time the council rejected the request to rezone the property to residential/general. Voting in favor were council members Frazier, Joseph Garvin and Johnny Ravenell. Voting in opposition Chairman Johnnie Wright and council members Janie Cooper-Smith, who attended the meeting virtually, Kenneth McCaster and Latisha Walker.

County Administrator Harold Young said Tuesday that Gregory Yakubov, Stanislav Finelt and Ben Shakarov of Three Pillar Management LLC will now have to wait a year before bringing the rezoning request back to the county planning commission.

“It's up to them how they present it, but they have to wait a year to present it. ... It was advised that if they want it to pass, they would go (single-family residential). We couldn't make them do (single-family residential). It's up to them. So they felt like they would rather take their chances with getting four votes for the way it was versus changing it to (single-family residential),” Young said.

Finelt said during Monday’s meeting that council’s directive was not ignored. It was explored and found to not be financially feasible.

“We actually went back and did quite a bit of research regarding (single-family residential) and what kind of product we can put with (single-family residential). And it would be similar to what D.R. Horton is doing in Santee, essentially tract homes," he said.

Finelt continued, "It makes no financial sense to do that. We don't want to go that route. We decided to try to go the (general residential) route, try to go with our original project. Besides that, I don't really have much more to add.”

He said it did not make financial sense to rezone the tract of land for single-family residential.

“The product is going to be inferior. We decided not to do it, and we're back here again. We're going to give it one more shot,” Finelt said.

Several opponents to the rezoning filled county council chambers to express their concerns.

Sally Zaleski of Dove Point Drive said, "Nothing has changed. So why are we here again to take up the same request? A request that is not consistent with the area where the property is located.”

She continued, “I don't know how many of you have been to the Crepe Myrtle Village project on Sprinkle Avenue. There's an artist’s rendering of what it's supposed to look like, but the reality is quite different.”

She asked council to, “take a moment and think about the images you have been shown by Three Pillar Management regarding the proposal before you at the moment. They, too, are artist’s renderings.”

Yakubov has said Colonial Holding Group LLC is among the “few different companies” that he and his partners own besides Three Pillar Management LLC.

Colonial Holdings LLC that bought the Crepe Myrtle Village manufactured housing development at the corner of Sprinkle Avenue and Magnolia Street in Orangeburg.

Yakubov has said they’re poised to offer a completely revitalized living experience. While the land development work has been completed, the manufactured homes have not been moved in yet, but will be.

Zaleski said, “Over 300 people have expressed public opposition to this rezone request either through personal experiences before this body, personal phone calls and emails to you, or by signing a petition. There are hundreds more who rely on those of us who are here.

“Please listen to the voices of the people who know what's best for them and our community.”

Frank Capretti of Dove Point Drive said he would like to see more information regarding the proposed Riverbanks Estate project.

“Make them tell you before you give them anything they want,” Capretti said.

“They're saying they've done this before. If they have, make them prove it. And if you don't have the time to look into it, let me know and I'll do it for you,” he said.

Josh Nexsen of Summer Creek Drive said, “You have discernment, I think, of what the right answer is. I think you’ve already considered it. I think you’ve told the applicant what they should do, and they ignored it. … I think y’all know want what’s best for Orangeburg County. I know everybody in this room does.”

Leonard Blanchard of Tolly Ganly Circle said, “There are plenty of very nice subdivisions, developments and places for people to reside in Orangeburg. A place like this one being pitched is not the answer, and it is not needed.”

Claudette Witcher of Dove Point Drive said she’s concerned about noise and wildlife displacement.

“I think it’s going to take away a lot from our neighborhood,” she said.

Hardeep Judge of Summer Creek said the rezoning of the property to residential/general did not make financial sense because “you have to build apartment buildings there to make it work.”

He also said the developers had not presented anything to homeowners as far as a plan.

“We’re talking about safety. ... I could care less about generational wealth or anything. I’m fighting for my kids’ safety, and that’s it. So do the right thing,” Judge said.

Merle Buck of Riverbank Drive said the developers could have placed “any kind of home” in the area if it had been zoned residential/general, “which means more traffic on the road, which ends up in our yard.”

“We’re asking you to think about us. We are the voters. We elect you. You’re supposed to represent us. ... The traffic is of a great concern for all of us,” Buck said.

William Green of Orangeburg spoke in favor of the project.

“People need to stop being so self-centered and selfish when it comes to growth. … Growth is coming. There’s nothing anyone can do to stop it. It's coming,” he said.

Frazier read a statement explaining why she supported the project, saying it would help with economic development and the county’s tax base.

“We need not to be afraid of economic growth for the Orangeburg area and be open minded to change. … Give people a decent place to live. Industry and businesses will come and Orangeburg will flourish and grow,” she said.