Orangeburg County Council rejects Springfield-area rezoning

Orangeburg County Council denied a request from Michael Singleton to rezone property located at 8108 Neeses Hwy. in the Springfield area.

Singleton wanted the property rezoned from the forest-agricultural district to the commercial general district. The request was originally denied by the County Planning and Zoning Commission.

In other business last week, council:

• Approved resolutions honoring Vice Chairman Harry Wimberly and Councilman Heyward Livingston for their service to council and the county.

Wimberly and Livingston lost their re-election bids earlier in the year.

Fellow council members and county officials thanked the councilmen for their leadership, dedication and ability to improve the communities they represented.

• Approved an emergency ordinance allowing council to continue holding electronic meetings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.