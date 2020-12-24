Orangeburg County Council rejects Springfield-area rezoning

Orangeburg County Council denied a request from Michael Singleton to rezone property located at 8108 Neeses Hwy. in the Springfield area.
Singleton wanted the property rezoned from the forest-agricultural district to the commercial general district. The request was originally denied by the County Planning and Zoning Commission.
In other business last week, council:
• Approved resolutions honoring Vice Chairman Harry Wimberly and Councilman Heyward Livingston for their service to council and the county.
Wimberly and Livingston lost their re-election bids earlier in the year.
Fellow council members and county officials thanked the councilmen for their leadership, dedication and ability to improve the communities they represented.
• Approved an emergency ordinance allowing council to continue holding electronic meetings.