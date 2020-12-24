 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County Council rejects Springfield-area rezoning
Orangeburg County Council denied a request from Michael Singleton to rezone property located at 8108 Neeses Hwy. in the Springfield area.

Singleton wanted the property rezoned from the forest-agricultural district to the commercial general district. The request was originally denied by the County Planning and Zoning Commission.

In other business last week, council:

• Approved resolutions honoring Vice Chairman Harry Wimberly and Councilman Heyward Livingston for their service to council and the county.

Wimberly and Livingston lost their re-election bids earlier in the year.

Fellow council members and county officials thanked the councilmen for their leadership, dedication and ability to improve the communities they represented.

• Approved an emergency ordinance allowing council to continue holding electronic meetings.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

