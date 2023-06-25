Orangeburg County Council has returned a controversial rezoning request to its planning commission. It has also asked developers look at other options for 2798 Riverbank Drive.

Three Pillar Management LLC has asked the county to rezone the land from farmland to residential/general for the development of Riverbank Estates. Residential/general would allow for a mix of residential uses, including single-family homes, duplexes and other possible residential uses.

The Orangeburg County Planning Commission recommended county council reject the rezoning. County council gave the rezoning first of three readings last month.

Opponents once again filled county council chambers to discuss the issue on Monday.

This time, county council member Deloris Frazier recommended the issue be returned to the planning commission with a request that the developer consider rezoning the land for single-family residential homes or a planned unit development.

A planned unit development is a special zoning designation that gives builders flexibility in developing land in exchange for assurances in how it will be developed.

Her recommendation was unanimously approved.

After the meeting, Stanislav Finelt of Three Pillar Management said he isn’t sure how council’s action will affect the project.

“We have to take a step back and reassess everything at this point,” he said. The developers are in the process of looking at the project and “it will take a little bit of time.”

Frazier says she still agrees with the Three Pillar Management developers that “we need decent housing.”

People who live next to the 250-acre property once again asked council to reject the rezoning.

David Thornburg of Dove Point Drive said, “We the people of Dove Point do not want this to happen.”

He argued that Orangeburg County has many other places that are available for development. He also argued people who can afford the higher-end homes planned for the development will find Orangeburg won’t fit their lifestyles.

Sally Zaleski of Dove Point Drive once asked council what prevents Three Pillars from reselling the property once it gets the rezoning it’s seeking.

She also told council, “Let me remind you once again who you work for. You work for the people of Orangeburg County.”

Frank Capretti of Dove Point Drive complained, “I can’t get the information to make an informed decision.”

“Please vote ‘no’ until we get some more information,” he said.

William Green spoke in favor of growth and defended Frazier as someone who has worked hard to improve Orangeburg.

“People need to stop being selfish and self-centered,” he said. Green doesn’t live in the area, but knows people who do.

Realtor David Stewart presented a letter on behalf of property owners Dr. William Woodard and Christopher Woodard. Their late grandfather, William W. Dukes Jr., purchased the land that Three Pillars wants to develop.

They claim the family received two unsolicited offers for the land, but the offers were below market value. Then a Realtor put them in touch with Three Pillars. The developers offered substantially more than the previous offers and the family accepted the offer.

They claim the two previous would-be buyers are among the protesters against the development. They claim to have also been contacted by a third potential buyer who is among the protesters.

“They wish to block the rezoning to block the land sale and then potentially purchase the property at a reduced amount,” the letter said. “In other words, if the rezoning does not occur now, it will cause a significant financial loss to my family.”

The letter also states the developers’ plans reflect responsible planning and “great intentions for development of the Orangeburg community.”

Elizabeth Mosely-Hawkins of Dove Point Drive said she wants a better understanding of the development planned for her neighborhood.

She asked council if it would allow someone to build a new courthouse without plans.

“We ask for the same respect for our neighborhood,” she said.

Finelt assured the audience that the developers aren’t planning to place mobile homes on the property, saying it’s not financially feasible.

“This is not a manufactured home community,” he said.

Scott Weaver, a resident of Bragg Boulevard, spoke of the importance of Caw Caw Swamp and the Edisto River basin.

“We’re about to ruin this water in Caw Caw Swamp,” he said.

Lisa Benton of Dove Point Drive spoke in opposition to the project near neighborhood she’s lived in since 1981. She worries the development will increase traffic, which she says is growing worse with speeders and drivers crossing the double-yellow line.