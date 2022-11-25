ORANGEBURG COUNTY COUNCIL: Plans to build townhouses on Willington Drive rejected

A developer's plans to have property on Willington Drive rezoned to allow for the construction of townhouses off of Willington Drive in Orangeburg were unanimously denied by Orangeburg County Council.

Mount Pleasant-based M&P Land LLC initially requested the property be rezoned from single-family residential to residential general but both the Orangeburg County Planning Commission and County Council denied the project due to a number of concerns raised by neighbors.

According to the county's planning department, 10 residents expressed opposition to the rezoning for townhouses.

In light of this, Orangeburg County Council on Tuesday unanimously did not approve the rezoning request. The Orangeburg County Planning Commission had previously denied the request 6-1.

Instead of building townhouses, M&P will now plan to develop single-family homes as allowed by the county's zoning ordinance.

"Homes are sorely needed for the community with the influx of all these new jobs coming," M&P Land LLC co-owner Andrew Silver said. "Orangeburg really needs homes."

The homes will be one and two-story with three, four and five-bedroom plans, Silver said.

The homes will range from 1,300 to 2,300 square feet.

The home builder will be McGuinn Homes.

Silver said about 45 acres of the 97-acre piece of property will be developed. He said about 30% of the property is wetlands.

"It will be a really nice development," he said, noting a good portion of the land will be dedicated to nature in order to to take advantage of the wetlands as well as having trails and green spaces. "We want to take advantage of the beauty of the land. It makes a nice environment for people to live in."

The 97-acre property, which is currently undeveloped, would have primary access from Willington Drive as well as access from Sheriff Boulevard.

The project still needs approval by the county to proceed.

According to Zoning Department documents, the property does not fall within a flood plain but does have wetlands in the lower southern portion of the property.

Properties to the north, east and west are zoned residential single-family and properties to the south are zoned commercial general and residential general.

The property is bordered by Kensington and Hillview subdivisions to the north and the west and Willington Lake Apartments to the southeast.

The area is a mixture of residential, public institutional, commercial and undeveloped properties, according to the county's zoning documents.

Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith expressed concerns that even though the rezoning request has been denied, development plans for a single-family residential development with the volume of homes listed on the initial application -- of about 155 -- is still a concern.

"That would still be an influx of traffic for North Road," Cooper-Smith said. "I don't know how many are out there already."

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said M&P would still have to submit a set of plans for the property development and would have to get approval from the SCDOT for traffic volume.

"If it was too much traffic, they would not allow it and he would not be able to put that amount without lowering it to lower the amount of cars that would influx on the North Road and Willington Drive area," Young said.

"We obviously will have to do a traffic study, but we are limited to what we can develop on the site," Silver said. "We will embrace the wetlands, we will embrace the people's concerns."

Silver said, "We will work within the confines of what the SCDOT requires."

As a result, Silver said he has not finalized the number of homes to be built for the development.

Prior to council's denial of the request, a couple of residents expressed their concerns about the project. They requested that the zoning not change because doing so could open the door to a number of different types of housing units.

"There is an awfully lot of unanswered questions," Orangeburg resident Lester Paquette said. "It needs to stay single-family."

Orangeburg resident Calvin Wright also asked if the proposed development is the same one that council denied in August.

The proposal called for rezoning about 25 acres of property on Worthington Drive to residential single-family for the purpose of building 37 homes. Worthington Drive is off of North Road just past the former Medicap Pharmacy.

He was informed it is a different project. That company -- Home Grown Property Management LLC -- was tasked with finding an alternative access to the property. The company has yet to submit a new proposal.

The Willington Drive development is not the only project M&P Land LLC is planning.

The company has announced a residential development on Bruin Parkway across from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School’s ball fields.

That development, named the Park at Wilkinson, will include 156 single-family homes on 60 acres. Groundbreaking on that project is planned for around January 2023 with first availability in July or August 2023.

In August 2020, Silver also announced plans to build what is called the Sixo 1 Project, with dining, retail, entertainment, lodging and residential uses.

The project is located off U.S. Highway 601 near Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

The project, which was slowed due to the pandemic, is expected to move forward.

"It has been slow but it is moving forward," Silver said. "It has been a long haul."