Orangeburg County Council: Owens plans to leave council

Veteran Orangeburg County Councilman Willie B. Owens Sr. announced Thursday that he’ll be leaving council for health reasons.

The 7th District councilman's resignation will take effect June 30.

“I have appreciated working with County Council and all I have interacted with,” Owens said in a letter addressed to Council Chairman Johnnie Wright.

“It has been an honor to serve my community and meet so many talented individuals who make such a big difference,” he said.

Owens is resigning because of ongoing health issues.

His resignation means that he will not be running for re-election this November. The seat carries a four-year term.

Wright said Owens served his district well.

“He was always very outspoken and you knew where he stood on the issues. That was the key thing I respected about him. He would voice his opinion and I can appreciate a person doing that,” Wright said.

He said Owens has been instrumental in a number of projects in Orangeburg County over the years, such as advocating for the construction of the 5,000-square-foot Whittaker Street community center.

“He has been instrumental in getting a lot of things in his community,” Wright said.

Owens has also been instrumental in economic development, including the development of industrial parks.

The new Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center was also developed during Owens’ time on Council.

“He has been a voice and support to Orangeburg County,” Wright said. “I wish him well and his family."

Owens was first elected in April 2007 to fill the unexpired term of former District 7 Councilman John Rickenbacker.

Former Sen. John Matthews described Owens as a personal friend who shared a background in agriculture educational.

“He certainly made a difference for county council and this county,” Matthews said. “He has strong opinions and he stuck to what he believed. What he told you he would do, he did.”

“I thank him for his lifelong service to Orangeburg County and to the state and for all he has done for the betterment and improvement of our community,” Matthews said.

Matthews called Owens an advocate for education and economic development, and especially the 1 percent capital project sales tax and infrastructure development.

“I am very appreciative of his service and his willingness to sacrifice himself to make life better for all in this county," Matthews said.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young called Owens, “a true public servant all of these years and an educator.”

“He has definitely molded a lot of young minds not only in Orangeburg County but also in Bamberg County,” he said.

Young said Owens has been on the forefront of developing housing for low-income people.

Owens also previously served on the Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees as chairman.

“He has done a lot since he has been on council for his district and the people of his community,” Young said. “His legacy is cemented by hard work.”

Young said he learned many lessons from Owens over the years.

“He has helped mentor me over the years being in public service,” Young said.

Owens was born in Branchville in 1938. He graduated from Wilkinson High in 1956.

He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at South Carolina State and his educational specialist degree from The Citadel. He also did graduate work at Clemson and the University of South Carolina.

Owens served as principal in Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School from 1977 to 1993.

He served as assistant vice president for academic affairs at Voorhees College in Denmark and later became assistant vice president for professional and continuing studies at Claflin University.

In 2001, he returned to Voorhees as the director of the S.C. Regional Community Development Corp.

Owens is married to Arminta Owens. They have two sons.

