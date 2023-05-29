Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Orangeburg County is seeking ways to free up space and increase staffing at its jail.

“The problem is the cases are not moving,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

“It is not that we didn’t build the jail to the right size. We are a pretrial correctional facility. You come there, we hold you until you go to trial. We have people who are in there for murder who have been calendared three years or longer,” he said.

“These are cases that need to be adjudicated,” Young continued. “We have been holding steady since we built the place with the amount of the inmates.”

Young addressed the issue during an Orangeburg County Council budget work session on Wednesday.

The Orangeburg County Detention Center’s issues were highlighted in its annual inspection by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The DOC sent a letter to County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright noting the jail was not in compliance with state regulations because it had too many inmates and not enough staff.

County officials say the concerns have spanned decades. It was one of the reasons the county built a new Ellis Avenue jail.

The new, $29 million jail opened in 2020.

Young said the county has already funded a position in the solicitor's office to handle inmates’ cases in a timelier manner in an effort to help free up space in the jail.

Awaiting trial

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said many of the inmates are not awaiting trial on General Sessions charges, which carry the possibility of longer sentences, but magistrate-level offenses.

But he is optimistic cases will be moved more efficiently in the near future because solicitors’ offices across the state will have more control over when cases are called thanks to a new docketing order issued by S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Wayne Beatty.

Pascoe noted when he was in charge of the docket between January and March of this year, the list of jail cases was reduced by 10 percent.

He said from March to May, under a new docketing order that took control away from solicitors, the jail cases increased by at least 15 percent.

Pascoe said Orangeburg County's assistance in hiring another prosecutor and additional state funding for public defenders will also help speed up the process.

“I am very confident in the next six months we are going to be able to move jail cases much more swiftly than we are now,” Pascoe said.

On top of the “slowness of the court system,” Young said the county’s current courthouse is too small.

“The courthouse that we have, because of the size of it, they can’t do but so many trials at a time,” Young said.

The county is in the process of beginning construction on a new courthouse, which is also aimed at alleviating overcrowding in the jail by moving cases along in a more efficient manner.

Young said the state is also looking to bring more judges to the county to help adjudicate more cases.

“We are absolutely overcrowded and we do not have the room nor the proper facilities in a brand-new jail because of the amount of inmates,” Orangeburg County Insurance and Risk Management Services Director Todd Williams said.

“There is no way we can come into compliance with that unless you all authorize the administrator to drop another pod. By the time we drop another pod and put all those cells in, we are going to be filled up and not in compliance with staffing levels,” he said.

Currently, the jail has 333 inmates and is rated by the DOC at 254.

Mental health

Williams said one challenge is that many inmates in the jail are dealing with mental health issues and do not need to be housed in a jail.

The county is working on making sure inmates are getting the mental health treatment they need, he said. The jail currently has one mental health professional on staff and the county has also contracted with Orangeburg Area Mental Health to provide mental health services.

“We have become a mental health holding facility and a mental health hospital because there is nowhere for true treatments,” Williams said. “The jail is full of true mental health issues. They don’t need to be in jail, they need to be given the proper treatment.”

“The resources from the state are just flat-out broken,” Williams said. “We are holding some of these long term. They cannot be adjudicated. Our inmates are younger with more medical problems and more violent crimes.”

Costs increasing

The increase in the number of inmates means the county has also had to increase its detention center budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The county has allocated $5,892,903 to operate the jail. This is an increase of about $446,418 compared to the current fiscal year, primarily due to cost of living, food and medical care increases.

“Unfortunately, we have been seeing a lot of these individuals that have been brought in who have some serious medical problems and medical implications,” Young said. “We have done all we can to curtail that by having certain levels of insurance and risk to cover them.”

“It is still costing us heavily when we have to deal with people who have serious issues,” Young said.

Young said the county has been trying to have the court system give those nonviolent inmates another form of punishment besides incarceration, such as home arrest, to alleviate the overcrowding.

In addition to overcrowding, the staffing issue is being addressed by increasing pay for detention center officers. County officials declined to provide the number of detention officers at the jail, citing security concerns.

“We are losing employees left and right,” Young said.

The state is paying higher wages for not only detention center employees, but across other sectors such as in public schools, he said. “If we don’t do something fairly decent as far as cost of living, a lot of the individuals are going to be taking some of these jobs that are coming at a higher wage.”

Young said the county is considering a 5 percent cost-of-living increase for all employees, if it can work it out in the budget.

Williams said the county has a plan to improve staffing through improving benefits and bonuses to attract individuals to the county jail.

Jail officers are now making just shy of $40,000 a year with benefits and overtime. The county has also implemented a $3,000 to $3,500 sign-on bonus, Williams said.

Williams said other counties such as Richland County have about a $10,000 sign-on bonus and the Department of Juvenile Justice has upped starting pay to $45,000, plus sign-on bonuses.

“Everybody has upped their starting salaries,” Williams said.

The county is having a hard time keeping up with the increases of neighboring counties, he said. “How do we compete against the state with the budget surplus they have with raising $10,000, $15,000 and $20,000 sign-on bonuses in the Department of Corrections? We are all going after the same individuals to hire.”

The county is trying to market the positions through various outlets.

Also, the state fire marshal noted that the rear of the jail does not have appropriate handicap accessibility in the event of an evacuation.

“We don’t agree with it because it is a detention facility,” Williams said. “It is not a regular facility. The detention center was not designed to evacuate. Our fire procedure is that we move inmates from Pod A to Pod B because of all the redundant safety systems we have in there.”

An evacuation would only be needed if a plane crashed on the roof of the center, causing a fire throughout the complex, he said.

“This is absolutely the frustrating part for all of us,” “Williams said.

The detention center’s construction was approved by the state Department of Corrections, was signed off by the state fire marshal and passed prior inspection by the fire marshal, he said. “Now they come up, now we have to put additional cement in the back, now we have to put additional steps in the back.”

Williams said the county is looking into the cost of adding the cement steps in the back and will take the documents to the state fire marshal’s office to ensure the project is complete as required.

“The reason that it came up is because if we have an inmate in a wheelchair, they are stating the inmate in the wheelchair cannot self-extricate out the back like the other inmates,” Williams said. “We have designated staff that would actually be escorting them out.”

Outside of the detention center, Young gave an overview of the budget during the session:

• Roads and bridges – fund is balanced at $5,381,007.

“This fund has deficit funds, so any additional revenue that will come in will go towards the fund balance of the deficit,” Young said.

Young explained that while there are different areas or maintenance camps in the county, the entire budget is the $5.4 million and needs to be shared collectively by all areas.

If one area of the county has money left over at the end of a fiscal year, the proper thing to do is transfer funds to another department that has run out of funds rather than increasing the millage of the total fund, he said.

• Education fund: Young said the fund is currently unbalanced because Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, the Orangeburg County library and other entities covered by the budget fund have requested $1.5 million more in their budgets compared to last year.

Currently, the county has budgeted about $4 million and the requests for the education fund increased to about $5 million.

• Victim assistance fund: The fund has about $200,496 to operate. Young said there was a deficit in the fund due to a staffing increase to five employees. The department had previously had about three staff members.

“We have a budget where it will balance,” Young said. “We are taking any additional revenues that are coming in and putting those toward the deficit.”

• Capital improvement fund: Young said the fund is about $966,700

“The current millage supports that,” Young said. “There is no change necessary on that, but any additional millage would go towards capital improvements, which are always necessary.”

Young said the fund had been used for maintenance and upkeep on buildings, but the county has since created a separate fund for maintenance and upkeep. He said the capital improvement fund is now used for major building needs.

• Debt service fund: Young said the fund will require $5 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year compared to $6.1 million in the current year.

“Two of the GO (general obligation) bonds that are in the current fiscal year will be paid off,” Young said. “The debt service fund is exempt from the millage cap, so we may not need to add any additional debt service millage in this fund for the upcoming fiscal year. How we end up dealing with the millage that we do need there is a possibility that we could shave a mill or two off the debt service fund.”

Young said the county does have the courthouse construction coming up and the debt service millage, if trimmed in this fund, would most likely have to be added on in future years.

“That is something we have to look at,” Young said.

• Solid waste fund: “A change in millage and fees is needed within this fund,” Young said. “This fund has a deficit balance. We definitely have to look at that.”

Young said one challenge is that county has been dealing with an influx of old tires. Young said the county recently had to come up with about $70,000 to shred the old tires.

Surrounding counties are charging around $150 a ton to do the shredding while Orangeburg County is charging about $46 a ton.

“The amount of tires that we have been getting is probably other people bringing them from other places because of the fact our tonnage rate is so low,” Young said.

Young said the county will seek to increase the fee to $150 a ton in an effort to help reduce the amount of tires the county is getting.

“We don’t usually do drastic changes when it comes to fees but it is becoming a DHEC issue because the more that we have, the more we have to shred,” Young said. “If those tire piles catch on fire, that is a big DHEC hazard.”

• Fire services fund: Young said the fire district millage is set at 19 mills by ordinance.

Young said the county’s size and population has reached a level that there needs to be more full-time individuals to fight fires during the daytime hours. Many employers do not allow volunteers to fight fires while on the clock, meaning there are less to fight weekday, daytime fires.