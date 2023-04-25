Orangeburg County Council is considering adding local accommodations and hospitality taxes.

County Council gave unanimous first reading to an ordinance imposing both taxes during its April 17 meeting.

If it receives final approval, the accommodations tax will be levied on individuals staying in hotels within the county.

According to the proposed ordinance, the tax will not exceed 3 percent in the county.

It is expected to raise about $600,000 for the county each year, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

The City of Orangeburg and surrounding counties already have an accommodations tax

The local accommodations tax would be in addition to the 2 percent state accommodations tax. The state distributes those revenues to local governments.

The local hospitality tax would include a tax on the purchase of meals and beverages in restaurants and on-premises consumption of alcoholic beverages, Young said. He said it’s already being charged in incorporated areas of the county and other counties surrounding Orangeburg.

The hospitality tax will bring in an estimated $1.1 million annually, Young said.

The proposed hospitality tax will not exceed 2 percent.

The exact percentage the county will tax hospitality and accommodations will be decided during the council's budget work meetings.

A public hearing is planned on the taxes before third reading, scheduled for May 15.

Generator for county morgue

Council unanimously approved buying a generator for $152,990 for the newly renovated Orangeburg County Coroner's Office to help supply power to the morgue freezer.

“Capacity issues at the current hospital makes it so that we need to increase our own personal capacity for morgue space within the county of Orangeburg,” Young said.

The hospital provides morgue space for Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

“The current hospital is not large enough,” Young said.

The county has renovated the former county jail’s cafeteria and kitchen to provide more office space to the coroner's office.

The renovations will also open up space for the county's Emergency Medical Services building on Ellis Avenue and the possible expansion of the county's Emergency Operations Center. The EOC has shared the same building with the coroner's office.

In other business:

• Council gave first reading to the rezoning of about .53 acres at 224 Roosevelt Street in Elloree to commercial general for a community center used for children’s dance lessons and community events.

Developers say they want to bring a venue to Elloree to provide extracurricular activities for children.

Individuals opposed to the rezoning expressed concerns about noise and traffic.

The county received 38 signatures opposed to the request.

Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith voted against the rezoning request.

The county’s Planning Commission voted 5-1 in favor of the rezoning.

• Council tabled a developer's request to rezone property at 1640 John Wesley Ave. to commercial general to put in a small auto dealership.

The property, which is off of Columbia Road, is currently zoned residential single-family. It was the site of the former Corbett’s Radiator, a repair shop.

ANDSCO Services, LLC requested the rezoning. The property owner said opening a dealership was a childhood dream.

Those in opposition expressed concerns about increased traffic, the safety of children who walk to the nearby Marshall Elementary School and who live in the neighborhood, and the general disturbance of the neighborhood.

The request to table the motion was made by the developer, according to Council Chair Johnnie Wright.

The request was previously denied by the Planning Commission in a 4-2 vote.

• Council gave unanimous third and final reading approval to the rezoning of two Charleston Highway properties totaling about 192 acres from forest-agriculture to commercial-general for the possible construction of commercial and residential development on the property.

The property is located near Holman's Small Engine repair shop and Laquinta Drive, about 1.37 miles east of the City of Orangeburg.

There was no public opposition to the rezoning request.

• Council gave unanimous third and final reading to an agreement leasing the former Holly Hill library and county regional center to the Town of Holly Hill.

The town approached the county about using the buildings for youth programs.

Under the lease agreement, the town will be responsible for bringing the buildings up to an acceptable condition for usage. County officials say there will not be any monetary cost for leasing the property.

The property is located next to the Town of Holly Hill Administration Complex.

No one spoke at the public hearing.

• Council gave unanimous third reading approval to the rezoning of about .43 acres of property at 113 Gramercy Lane from residential-general to forest-agriculture for the placement of a single-wide mobile home. Gramercy Lane is about seven miles west of Orangeburg, off of Neeses Highway. There was no public opposition to the rezoning request.