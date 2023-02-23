Orangeburg County Council has agreed to proceed with leasing the Regional Medical Center to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“Better days are coming,” Orangeburg County Council member Deloris Frazier said Monday.

The effort to place RMC under the MUSC system was set into motion last year by a proviso inserted in South Carolina’s state budget calling for a partnership between the two hospitals.

Orangeburg and Calhoun counties own RMC. Both county councils have previously agreed to the partnership.

MUSC spent four months on due diligence, examining RMC’s finances, information technology infrastructure, physician contracts and compensation, compliance and real estate holdings. Its board then agreed earlier this month to the lease.

Orangeburg County Council approved a resolution on Monday directing the RMC board to enter into a lease and community health development agreement with MUSC.

The move is all but finished, according to Orangeburg County Attorney D’Anne Haydel.

“We’re putting the final points in place and the lawyers are writing what they have to write. This is just to lease the hospital to the Medical University of South Carolina and to sell the assets which are inside the hospital when the lease is up, which is after 99 years,” Haydel said.