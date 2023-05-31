Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has requested funding for 10 new deputies, vehicles and clerical salary increases.

The sheriff’s office wants to add two more deputies per shift, as well as two new deputies at the courthouse, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

Young spoke to Orangeburg County Council members during a budget work session held via Microsoft Teams on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office also requested about ten new vehicles in a March 23 letter sent to the county.

Young said the ten new deputies would cost about $43,000 in base salary per deputy. He said benefits would double the cost to a total of about $860,000.

The ten vehicles at about $45,000 each would cost an additional $450,000 for a total request of $1,310,000, Young said.

Young said the sheriff’s office has also requested incentive retention bonuses of $2,000 for sworn deputies and $1,000 for civilian employees, totaling about $195,200.

The sheriff’s office letter says the “'incentive acknowledges the hard work and dedication of employees.”

The office is also seeking a 10 percent, across-the-board increase in clerical pay totaling about $93,000. The letter noted some of the department’s clerical staff are making under $26,000, making it difficult in the current economic climate to hire new employees to fill vacancies.

When totaled, the combined requested increases are close to $2 million, Young said.

Council unanimously voted to go into closed session to discuss contractual issues related to specific salaries.

Young said Calhoun County is considering raising the base salary of its deputies to $50,000, which is above Orangeburg County’s rate.

“Unfortunately we cannot afford to push our base deputy salary to $50,000 at this time because there are differences in parameters in what you are dealing with in Calhoun County and Orangeburg County,” Young said. “It is not that we think less of our deputies, our officers or our first responders."

Young said Calhoun County has fewer spots to fill at the base deputy salary compared to Orangeburg County.

“That is a big difference in the amount of what it would take to raise the base salary," Young said.

The sheriff’s office has about 25 total vacancies.

The county has increased the sheriff’s office general operations budget incrementally since 2020.

For example, in 2020, the county allocated $7,641,593 to the sheriff’s office; in 2021, $7,953,015; in 2022, $8,488,484 and in 2023, $9,184,059.

The request this year is $9,772,125. Young noted this general operations budget does not include the additional $2 million request.

Competitive salaries

Young said the county is looking at making cuts in the general fund budget to ensure county employees are receiving competitive compensation increases compared to neighboring counties and state employees.

The state has provided South Carolina State University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College with money for mandatory pay increases, Young said.

“We are trying to make sure from the cost of living standpoint we can do a decent amount so that we can stay competitive,” Young said. “Across the board, we are finding ourselves losing employees left and right, because of the fact that we are finding ourselves at the end of the spectrum where people are desperate for good employees.”

"We are finding ourselves again and again behind the eight ball as far as keeping good people,” Young continued. The county is trying to ensure “we stay competitive as it relates to salaries and trying to benefit the employee.”

Young said an across the board raise for county employees would cost about $1.2 million, which is the equivalent of a 3.5 to 4 mill increase.

Following the closed session, Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said council will continue to review and tweak the budget prior to its next meeting.

The county's fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.