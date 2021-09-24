Orangeburg County Council: Meeting sought with developer; Cooper-Smith: ‘There is more we need to know’

She discovered that some rezoning notifications went to previous and not current property owners located next to the property.

“That is a big project,” Cooper-Smith continued. “We want to see the plan. There is more we need to know.”

In light of her concerns, council gave first reading approval Monday to Gateway One Development LLC’s plans to rezone the property with the understanding that Young will set up a meeting between Silver and adjacent property owners to discuss the project.

Councilman Johnny Ravenell also expressed concerns about the project.

“We have got to be very careful how we accept these,” Ravenell said, noting the county is responsible for road maintenance within such developments.

“We have to do a lot of maintenance on them. It falls back to the county,” he said.

Young said the roads will have to meet the county standards before being accepted and finalized before submission.

Construction is scheduled to begin on the housing component of the project during the first quarter of 2022, with occupancy expected within six months after groundbreaking.