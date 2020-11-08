Orangeburg County Council: Mask rules extended 60 days

Orangeburg County's mask mandate has been extended.
Orangeburg County Council voted unanimously to extend the county's mandate an additional 60 days during its meeting last week.
"There is definitely data that shows the use of face masks and face coverings help drive down the percent positive in a community of the virus," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
He noted a third wave of the coronavirus is expanding globally. "This is in the best interest of the citizens for us to continue these ordinances,” he said.
Council also extended the ordinance allowing it to continue to holding electronic meetings for another 60 days.
Orangeburg city mask mandates are also still in effect.
The mask mandates were originally passed by the city and county councils in July and went into effect July 3, with each mandate lasting for 61 days. They’ve been extended since.
The city ordinance applies within the city limits, and the county ordinance applies in unincorporated areas within the county. Other municipalities have also implemented face mask requirements.
Under the county’s rules:
• All customers are required to wear face coverings in any retail or food service establishment.
• Retail employees must wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and in areas with other employees when social distancing of six feet cannot be followed.
• Restaurant, retail, salon, grocery store and pharmacy employees must wear face coverings in face-to-face interactions with the public.
• All people entering any building open to the public must wear face coverings inside the building. The rules don’t apply to religious establishments, but masks are recommended.
• Public transportation users and providers have to wear masks.
• Masks have to be worn when interacting with people in outdoor spaces such as at curbside pickup, delivery and service calls.
There are a number of exemptions, including in outdoor or unenclosed spaces where people can be distanced six feet apart, for children between the ages of 2 and 9 when adults are trying to keep their faces covered, for people with medical or behavioral issues, for people with religious concerns, and while swimming, dining and having dental work.
People who violate the ordinance can be fined up to $25. Employers who fail to have their employees follow the ordinance can be fined up to $100.
In other matters, council unanimously approved second reading of four zoning requests, including:
• A request from Christopher Lemon to rezone property located at 7177 Old Number Six Hwy. in Santee from the forest agricultural district to the commercial general district. Lemont is looking to establish a tire shop on about 1.89 acres.
• A request from Antonio Reid to rezone property located at 377 Lawton St. in Orangeburg from the residential general district to the commercial general district. Reid is looking to establish a neighborhood store on about one acre.
• A request from Gina Haury to rezone property located at Calhoun Street in Branchville from the rural community district to the commercial general district. Haury is looking to establish a truck and trailer sales business. The property is currently vacant and wooded.
• A request from Mary Elizabeth Raptis to rezone property located at Woodolive Lane in Orangeburg from the residential single-family district to the forest agricultural district. Raptis is looking to establish an equestrian farm and manufactured home.
In other business:
• Council gave first reading to an ordinance aiming to clarify and identify the county's fire code official.
• Council gave first reading to a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with a company that wants to remain unidentified at this time. It wants to invest at least $10 million in the development of a commercial or speculative building off of Millennium Drive in the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park.
The company is seeking a Special Source Revenue Credit during the time the building remains vacant and while the company markets the building for eventual occupancy.
• Young praised the staff at the Orangeburg County Library, the Orangeburg County Fire District, Orangeburg County Emergency Medical Services and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office for hosting trunk or treat events for Halloween.
• Young gave a shout out to the county's voter registration department and volunteers for their work in helping to facilitate early voting throughout the county for the past several weeks.
• Council offered prayers for fellow councilmen Willie B. Owens and Hayward Livingston, who were both out with illness.
• Council entered into closed session to discuss a proposed contractual agreement as it relates to a multi-county industrial park for Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. The multi-county industrial park designation allows the project to receive some development incentives.
• Council entered into closed session to discuss contractual negotiations related to the Regional Medical Center.
