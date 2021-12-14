Orangeburg County Council: Internet project receives incentives; Tri-County expanding broadband

Tri-County Electric Cooperative will receive tax breaks from Orangeburg County to expand broadband internet infrastructure to all cooperative customers.

The project will bring high-speed service to every Tri-County member in the Santee, Elloree, Vance and Eutawville areas. Non-members will also have access if they are within the cooperative's service area.

The electric cooperative is investing a total of $50 million in its broadband project throughout its coverage area. About $10 million of that will be spent in Orangeburg County.

Orangeburg County Council on Monday gave first reading to a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement with the cooperative for the project. It also passed a resolution related to the incentive.

The 30-year agreement allows the co-op to pay a reduced, 6% assessment on the project’s property taxes. Business property is typically taxed at a 10.5% assessment.

No new jobs are associated with the project.

The cooperative started the project in December 2020 and expects it to be finished by June 2022.

The fiber network is currently under construction in Elloree and then will move into the Santee and Eutawville areas, according to cooperative officials.

The cooperative has a total of 18,000 meters and is hoping about 3,000 customers will have service by the end of the year.

Calhoun County Council provided a similar incentive for the project.

The project is ahead of schedule and will be completed in about two years rather than the initially projected three years.

For more information, visit www.tricolinksc.com or call 877-874-1215.

In other matters:

Council gave unanimous third and final reading to an ordinance providing the fee-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive to Aiken Electric Cooperative and its subsidiary AECONNECT Inc. It’s investing $19.1 million in the placement of fiber technology and broadband in unserved, rural areas in the western part of the county.

The agreement is set for 30 years at a 6% assessment ratio.

The project will provide broadband services to areas such as Springfield, North, Wolfton and Woodford.

Work will begin on areas around Springfield early next year and then around North during the middle to late part of the year.

No new jobs are expected as a result of the project.

Council gave third and final approval to the rezoning of property at 3136 North Road from residential single-family to commercial general for the purpose of operating a plant nursery business.

The property is on .95 acres on North Road near Tractor Supply Company.

The property currently has an unoccupied residence on it and is within 290 feet of other commercially zoned properties.

Orangeburg County Council also gave unanimous second reading to the rezoning of two parcels for a new residential housing community in the Holly Hill area.

The planned residential project, which will be located on Bunch Ford Road and Academy Lane, will be developed on about 65 acres.

Project officials say there are no immediate plans to build, but the rezoning change is the first step in moving the process forward.

County planning officials say the plan is supported by the county's comprehensive plan, which shows growth is anticipated in the area. The town of Holly Hill's comprehensive plan also projects future residential growth in the area.

Council gave unanimous second reading to rezoning about 15 acres of land next to IHOP on North Road for future commercial retail development.

The property is currently undeveloped.

The zoning request for the property is line with the county's comprehensive plan and its future land use maps for commercial development in the area, according to county development officials.

Council agreed to pay TeamCraft Roofing Inc. $416,048 to replace roofs at the county sheriff's and coroner's offices.

The buildings, which were constructed about 50 years ago, are in need of new roofs.

Council agreed to give $20,000 to the Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce to create a community tourism guide for the promotion of the Holly Hill Depot and to get the depot on the National Historic Register.

About $5,000 was also approved for the promotion of the new county conference center on Russell Street.

The funding was recommended by the county's tax and tourism committee.

Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith praised and thanked the 101 volunteers who picked up trash during the countywide litter cleanup in October. A total of 8,268 pounds of trash were picked up countywide.

Council passed a resolution authorizing the previously approved 2008 and 2018 fee-in-lieu of taxes incentive agreements with Zeus Industrial Products to change from Zeus Industrial Products Inc. to Zeus Company Inc. The terms of the agreement will remain the same.

The name change, which is part of a business restructure, does not have any impact on company operations and does not entail any new investments, job creation or loss, according to company officials.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. will continue to serve as a customer-facing organization. Zeus Company Inc. will focus on streamlining manufacturing and developing products, company officials say.

Council voted to lease about 170 acres of farmland at the John W. Matthews Jr. Industrial Park for $30 an acre to Ted Shuler and Sons. The industrial park, which is owned by the county, has some undeveloped land that can be used for agricultural purposes.

The money will go toward park maintenance.

Council unanimously approved the 2022 regular board meeting schedule.

Council unanimously approved the 2022 paid holiday schedule for county employees. There are no changes from the 2021 holiday schedule.

Council went into closed session to receive an economic development update on Project Dahlia.

