Orangeburg County Council holds video conference meeting amid COVID-19 concerns

Amid the rise of coronavirus cases in South Carolina, Orangeburg County Council took special measures to ensure the safety of county council members.
Monday’s meeting was the first council meeting conducted via video conference.
County council members and other county officials met in a remote location in the county administrative building, and a livestream was shown on TVs located in the council chambers.
Those in attendance were located in the council chambers and were able to communicate with the council via the podium located in the chambers.
“We appreciate you being a part of the first-ever video conference during county council’s meeting to show our capabilities and how we are moving forward and using technology to help the future,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
You have free articles remaining.
Young, speaking to the citizens in attendance, stated that county officials are working to keep the citizens informed about any coronavirus updates.
Young stated that all emergency service-related departments, county officials and the hospital are in communication to ensure that all proper protocols are in place.
Young noted that various information will be posted to the county’s website, Facebook page, and other communication outlets to keep citizens updated.
In other business:
- Council approved a motion to enter a contract with American Forest Management to manage the county’s forestry/timber sales for the Orangeburg County U.S. 21 Power Site. The company will receive 5% of all sales.
- Council approved a motion to enter a contract with farms for the leasing of land for agricultural purposes at the Orangeburg County U.S. 21 Power Site. The land will be leased at the rate of $41 per acres.
- Council approved a motion to enter a contract with Ted Shuler & Sons for the leasing of land for agricultural purposes at the John W. Matthews Industrial Park. The land will be leased at the rate of $15 per acre.
- Council approved a motion to enter a contract with South Carolina Waste for solid waste disposal services. The three-year contract pays the company a monthly rate of $65,000.
- Council approved a motion to enter a contract with Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions for electronic-waste disposal. The contract pays the company at a rate of 30 cents per pound.
- Council gave third-reading approval to the rezoning of property owned by Walter Curry located at 1903 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, from the residential general district to the forest agricultural district to establish a community center/event hall.
- Council gave third-reading approval to the rezoning of property owned by Altron Williams located at 871 White Sands Road, Holly Hill, from the rural community district to the commercial general district for a car dealership.
- Upon the recommendation of the Orangeburg County Tax and Tourism Committee, council approved a motion granting $18,000 to Claflin University for expenses related to inauguration week activities and $1,000 to the Town of North for advertisement costs to promote the Memorial Day program.
- Upon the recommendation of the Orangeburg County Planning Commission, Council approved a resolution to deny the rezoning request made by Alan Hamilton to rezone property located in Vance from the forest agricultural district to the commercial general district.
- Council approved a resolution honoring March as National Women’s History Month.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530