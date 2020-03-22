Orangeburg County Council holds video conference meeting amid COVID-19 concerns

Amid the rise of coronavirus cases in South Carolina, Orangeburg County Council took special measures to ensure the safety of county council members.

Monday’s meeting was the first council meeting conducted via video conference.

County council members and other county officials met in a remote location in the county administrative building, and a livestream was shown on TVs located in the council chambers.

Those in attendance were located in the council chambers and were able to communicate with the council via the podium located in the chambers.

“We appreciate you being a part of the first-ever video conference during county council’s meeting to show our capabilities and how we are moving forward and using technology to help the future,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Young, speaking to the citizens in attendance, stated that county officials are working to keep the citizens informed about any coronavirus updates.

Young stated that all emergency service-related departments, county officials and the hospital are in communication to ensure that all proper protocols are in place.