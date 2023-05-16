Orangeburg County Council gave first reading approval to a rezoning request from investors who want to build a residential development on 250 acres at 2798 Riverbank Drive.

Gregory Yakubov, Stanislav Finelt and Ben Shakarov of Three Pillar Management LLC want the land rezoned from farmland to residential/general for the development of Riverbank Estates.

The developers were present at a special called meeting of council’s public service and planning committee held Monday afternoon.

That meeting was followed by a regular council meeting, when the vote was made.

Voting in favor were council members Deloris Frazier, Joseph Garvin, Johnnie Wright Sr., Johnny Ravenell, Kenneth McCaster and Janie Cooper-Smith, who attended virtually. Councilwoman Latisha Walker voted in opposition to the rezoning request.

Council has to give the change two more readings for it to be approved.

‘Vital in helping Orangeburg’

The developers stated that Riverbank Estates will be a gated, upscale community with custom-built homes and resident amenities like nature trails, a clubhouse with a gym, pool and tennis and pickleball courts.

The homes are not to be manufactured or mobile homes, but rather a mix of state-of-the-art, single-family homes starting between $450,000 and $500,000 and townhouses with a starting price between $325,000 and $350,000, along with a potential mix of condos, Yakubov said.

He has also said there may be homes that sell for more than $700,000.

During the committee meeting, Finelt said the development will make Orangeburg the right option for anyone who’s looking for upscale housing.

“We’re planning to appeal to our traditional upscale homebuyer, younger professionals and actually those who are looking to scale down their living spaces, while not compromising on the qualities of life,” he said.

Finelt continued, “We’re planning to bring something to Orangeburg that just does not exist yet. We truly believe this project will jumpstart positive change that we’re all hoping for.

“We also understand that there is actually a lot of fear. We also had a lot of fear when we came to Orangeburg and opened up our business here. We know the area, we are your neighbors, we’re fellow taxpayers, and now our fear has actually turned into optimism.”

Yakubov said, “In terms of residential development, there has been a lag woefully behind other communities in the state. I’d say close to 50 percent of Orangeburg homes were built 50 or more years ago prior to 1970. So certainly we’ve seen some stagnation.”

“A lot of people have been saying because we have a manufactured housing development business, as well as a retail center, people were concerned about us buying this land and building a manufactured housing development,” he said.

Yakubov said that’s not happening.

“It is financially unfeasible. Anybody that understands the area, the locale, the finance aspect of it, understands we’re paying way too high for the land, and we’re paying for a development land, not for farmland. ...

“This is vital in helping Orangeburg capture nearly $200 million retail dollars lost annually to Columbia, Charleston, Aiken and other counties. It will increase the real estate tax base, which will significantly help the area and overall contribute to improvement of the county’s infrastructure,” he said.

Several residents, however, turned out in opposition to the project, some of them carrying signs with the message, “Stop the Rezone of Caw Caw Farm.”

In the committee meeting, Frazier said, “I have heard everything that you all are saying and we’re all concerned, but there needs to be some type of change here in Orangeburg.

“We cannot remain stagnant and not have growth coming into Orangeburg. I feel you, I really do. But, again, there’s got to be some change here in Orangeburg.”

Walker said, “My concern is the projects that have been proposed and haven’t been fulfilled yet either are the mobile home projects. ... Now we’re going into another project and we’re asking questions and you can’t provide definitive answers as to what we’re asking, but you’re here today asking for a rezoning.”

Yakubov has said Colonial Holding Group LLC is among the “few different companies” that he and his partners own besides Three Pillar Management LLC.

It was Colonial Holdings LLC that bought the Crepe Myrtle Village manufactured housing development at the corner of Sprinkle Avenue and Magnolia Street in Orangeburg and is poised to offer what Yakubov has said will be a completely revitalized living experience. While the land development work has been completed, the manufactured homes have not yet been moved in yet, but will be.

Ravenell asked about the protection of the 97 acres of wetlands that are located on the property.

Yakubov said the wetlands will be preserved with at least a 50-foot buffer around them.

“That being said, there are detention ponds that are going to be required ... and they’ll make up for another 15 to 20 acres,” he said.

Wright said change is inevitable and that decisions regarding rezoning requests are not easy.

“Maybe I would be thinking the same as you guys if I was sitting where you’re sitting. But as one of the council members said, changes will have to come. I know that we all sometimes have fear of the unknown,” Wright said,

“My only thing to say is that as we get in so much of these requests that come in, council just has to try our very best to do our due diligence in getting the information that we feel is going to be clear and accurate. ... Other than that, I don’t have an answer. I’m sure that we have a hard job of making decisions, and we don’t take it lightly,” he said.

The councilman continued, “We also understand that we’ll never be able to satisfy what everybody wants when it comes up because different people have different reasons why they do not want things. Some of it is legit, some of it is because, ‘I like my quietness and I don’t want change.’”

Garvin said all the factors concerning the residents and developers had to be taken into consideration.

“I understand the fact that you have a neighborhood that you’ve been in for quite a while. And I understand the fact that these developers, they’re coming for one thing, y’all are coming for another thing. ... It’s not an easy decision to make,” he said.

During the council meeting, County Administrator Harold Young said the county had received more than 26 emailed and written statements in opposition to the project, along with a petition with more than 75 signatures from residents of the Dove Point-Woodlands community. He said an opposition statement from the Riverside Plantation Homeowners Association was also received, along with an online petition with more than 200 signatures.

The rezoning request was denied by the County Planning Commission on April 12.

Residents speak

Sally Zaleski of Dove Point Drive said the developers provided just a “conceptual sketch” and they had no concrete plan in place.

“It’s not the actual plan. It’s a vision. We had a planning commission meeting where the developer could have provided and should have provided all of that plan ahead of time so that the planning commission would have been able to have more information. But that window is now closed. The planning commission voted and denied the application process,” Zaleski said.

“The developer states it’s going to cost $25 million in infrastructure alone. Where is the capital coming from? The developer has not provided any documentation of successful completion of other projects of similar size and scope. ... If the developer truly wants to better Orangeburg, then his investment would be best utilized in downtown Orangeburg—on Russell Street,” she continued.

“Bring in the stores and the restaurants that will keep people in Orangeburg so they don’t take their money elsewhere. That is what investing in the community is all about,” Zaleski said.

Josh Nexsen of Summer Creek Drive is treasurer of the Riverside Plantation Homeowners Association, which filed an opposition statement with the county.

“The developer wants the property zoned RG. I get their plan. I get why you would maybe want to have some mixed-use there, but it’s a backup plan. Let’s be real. If the single-family deal goes bad, or if the housing market gets bad, it’s a backup plan. And they could put a lot of mobile homes on a small piece of property and you make a lot of money,” Nexsen said.

“They’re also financing homes at a high rate. So the folks who go in there, they’re not getting a good deal. They’re getting high-interest loans and property that’s going to get foreclosed by the lender. Come on. Let’s be discerning with what we’re doing,” he said.

Hardeep Judge of Summer Creek Drive said the developers’ concept will never work in Orangeburg.

“The schools are already struggling.... You’re trying to tell me executives are going to move from Columbia, Summerville, Charleston and Lexington counties to a worse school system?” he said.

“It’s not going to happen. They’re moving out of here because of the school system. There’s things that we need to fix, and we need to do it right,” he said.

He also said, “Development is great, but what do you do if you overdevelop?

“What do you do if you OK all these subdivisions and they build one house here, or two houses here, trees are taken down? What’s that going to do for Orangeburg? Who’s going to want to move to Orangeburg then?”

Merle Buck of Riverbank Drive said she was concerned about an increase in traffic.

“We’ve lived at this address for 21 years, and following numerous accidents occurring in our yard due to the curves on Riverbank and the speeding, my husband and I attended the Orangeburg City Council meetings to voice our opinion and to voice our concerns about the traffic,” Buck said.

“My concern with this is if this development continues, there’s going to be a bigger traffic problem on Riverbank Drive,” she said.

Katherine Smith of Moore Road had several questions for the developers, including whether they had had any engineering studies done.

“According to the zoning commission, at this point we’re not required to provide any engineering drawings. ... What we’re doing first is we’re trying to see if the rezoning is done” before actual work begins, Yakubov said.

“The wetland delineation, the actual geotechnical analysis of the road, the survey boundary, all of those things are going to be done. The environmental, DOT traffic study. The traffic study, by the way, only tells you what needs to be done within the property versus outside the property, although it may suggest what kind of lanes, which are turn-in lanes, whether they’re right or left,” he said.

He continued, “Once all that’s done, then the engineering plans are done, and then they’re presented in front of the zoning board, and the planning commission makes a decision. So we’re not leaving. ... The plan actually has to be put in place, which we will. The due diligence continues to be done. All the analysis will be done, then the actual plan will be laid out, provided with engineering drawings, which will then go in front of the planning commission. And the planning commission will make a vote.”

A contractor has not yet been selected because the project is in its preliminary phase, he said

Yakubov noted the partners have made investments in Orangeburg, including the development of a manufactured housing retail sale center called Atlantic Homes at 1657 Five Chop Road that sits on 20 acres.

“We’ve opened up a retail center to actually establish a footprint in Orangeburg and not to be an absentee landlord, to have a development, where we say, ‘OK, we’re going to sell these homes and that’s the end of it.’ No, we have a management company, and that’s the management company that’s going to run some of these developments,” Yakubov said.

He continued, “As far as the actual time frame, the time frame for something like that to get through the planning commission, through the full engineering plans, probably takes about a year and a half to two years, and then the actual development begins. So there’s plenty of time for people on the planning commission to come in and to comment on whether or not we’re doing something right or wrong.”

Michelle Crane, a retired educator of 40 years, and Scott Weaver, both of whom reside on Bragg Boulevard, were among the other community members who expressed concerns.

“I never had a student that lived in a $400,000 house, and I don’t think anyone that could afford a $700,000 home is going to come to Orangeburg, and one of the reasons is the school system,” Crane said.

Weaver said, “I am happy to see that we’re doing something with development. ... (But) what they’re proposing here is not improvement.

“It’s not the right thing. The Edisto River Basin Council was the first one made in the state. That right there sets the plan for every other river basin in the state. Various groups got together and looked at quality of water, as well as quantity of water. We’re about to build right in the middle of the swamp on the Edisto River Basin, where you also have protected endangered species. Nobody thought about that,” he said.

Leonard Blanchard of Tolly Ganly Circle said, “This is not a plan, this is a farce. This is a trick. ... When they get all this thing rezoned, they open up that Trojan horse and we are in trouble.”