Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County Council gives $52M budget final approval

Orangeburg County Administrative Center

Orangeburg County Administrative Center on Amelia Street

 GENE CRIDER, T&D FILES

Orangeburg County Council unanimously gave third and final reading to its approximately $52 million budget during a special called meeting last week.

County officials say property taxes could increase next year, but they’re hoping other revenues will help offset the tax hit.

“It would be a three-mill increase if the revenue does not come in to support that, but we feel like it should,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

“When we get to October, that will tell the story of how many mills it would be, but council has committed to no more than three mills,” he said.

The county is anticipating revenue from a number of sources that could help offset the need for any tax increase, Young said.

The revenue could come from the county’s new residential developments, the state budget and federal funds earmarked by Congressman James Clyburn and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Young said the county is also going to receive tobacco settlement money.

South Carolina received an $86.5 million payment from a settlement with four major U.S. cigarette manufacturers. Since 1998, the state has received a total of $1.8 billion in its share of tobacco settlement money.

The county's 2022-23 fiscal year began July 1.

Young said the primary reason the county will need additional money is to provide more for the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, which says it needs more equipment and employees.

