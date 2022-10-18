ORANGEBURG COUNTY COUNCIL: Friends of the Edisto asking public to keep river clean

The Friends of the Edisto, a river advocacy group, is asking the public to join in helping keep the river clean.

"We would encourage people in the watershed not to leave stuff behind," Executive Director of Friends of The Edisto (FRED) Hugo Krispyn said while appearing before Orangeburg County Council. "If you pack it in, please pack it out."

"It (the river) is an amazing world-class natural resource," Krispyn said. "I guarantee you when people come here who paddle all over the place and if they think our river is dirtier than their river, they are going to talk about it. At the same token, if they think our river is cleaner than their river, they will talk about that."

Krispyn said items picked up include bedding, mattresses, used intravenous medical devices, whole wheel mounts, fast-food wrappers, plastic bottles, liquor bottles and beer cans.

"A few years ago upstream in Aiken County, I was paddling and looked down and saw a face looking back up from under the water at me," Krispyn said. "It was one of those novelty doll things, inflatable. It had hair and a face and it scared the hell out of me. But it was not a corpse and I was glad to find out it wasn't."

"People throw a bunch of stuff out and if it floats, it will eventually find its way into the waterway," Krispyn said, noting litter also comes through storm drains.

Krispyn said the group works with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources every third Saturday in September during River Sweep and Beach Sweep, which is a statewide effort to clean up litter in natural spaces.

Krispyn asked the public to join FRED and other cleanup groups such as Palmetto Pride and Keep Orangeburg Beautiful to support and keep a clean river.

Individuals can go to edistofriends.org to find out more information about how they can help preserve the Edisto.

In other business:

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College President Dr. Walt Tobin gave council an update on various renovations and new programs at the college.

The college has received initial approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to proceed with an advanced EMT degree program with plans to start the program in the fall of 2023 and also adding a heating, ventilation air-conditioning residential and commercial degree.

Tobin said the college has put forward a proposal to the legislative delegation to offer programs that would focus on a program for the production and manufacture of electric vehicle batteries, installation and maintenance of charging stations, and maintenance and repair of electric vehicles.

Councilwoman Deloris Frazier asked the county to look into the high nightly rates for local hotels during South Carolina State University's homecoming. Frazier noted some hotels were charging rates of $459 a night. Young said the matter would be looked into.

Council gave unanimous third and final reading approval to the rezoning of property at 3160 North Road (the former Medicap Pharmacy building) from residential single family to commercial general for the purpose of establishing a commercial business.

Medicap Pharmacy closed earlier this year. The current owner desires to sell the property for commercial use.

Council gave unanimous second reading to reduce rates for the county’s broadband customers.

Customers of the county-owned service will receive 10-megabyte download/10-megabyte upload at a rate of $31.95 a month, which will replace the $49.95 current rate for 6M/1M.

Customers with 100M/100M service will see their rate reduced from $139.95 a month to $59.95 a month.

Customers with 500M/500M will see their rate decline from $169.95 to $99.95 a month. Customers with 1G/1G service will see their rates decrease to $159.95 a month from the current $199.95 a month.

The ordinance will also eliminate three of the seven broadband service plans currently in place. Plans eliminated will include: the $39.95 plan for 3M/768KB; the $64.95 plan for 25M/5M; and the $89.95 plan for 50M/5M.

Council gave unanimous second reading to an ordinance allowing the development, in conjunction with Calhoun County, of the 380-acre Tri-County Global Industrial Site located near the U.S. Highway 601-Interstate 26 interchange.

The ordinance stipulates that a written agreement will be in place that will require Orangeburg County to help fund infrastructure improvements. Orangeburg County and Calhoun County will also share the distribution of revenues from any manufacturer that locates in the park.

Groundbreaking at the park was held in May 2019.

The park has mainline Norfolk Southern rail access and is located along Interstate 26.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities will provide water, gas and sewer to the property. The site's electric service is provided directly by Tri-County Electric Cooperative.

Council gave unanimous first reading to amend the county's building code regulations, building permit and demolition rates. The county is required by state law to update its building codes periodically. The codes, which affect building contractors, will take into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Council gave unanimous first reading approval to give the Town of Cope about .23 acres of property the county no longer has a need for. The property is at the corner of Sumter and Fieldside streets.

"It serves us no purpose and the town could use it," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

The property currently has a dilapidated building and is overgrown. It formerly housed a health department during a time when the state had regional health authorities.

The deed to the property requires that if the county gets rid of it, it would revert back to the town. The town does not have any specific plans for the property.

Council unanimously approved a resolution declaring October 2022 Breast Cancer Awareness Month In Orangeburg County. The resolution notes that 1 and 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.

The median age of women who are diagnosed with breast cancer is 62 years. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death for women, only surpassed by lung cancer. Men also are at risk for breast cancer.

County employees are encouraged to wear pink on Fridays in October to support breast cancer awareness.

Council gave unanimous approval to approve a lease-purchase agreement with Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation for the purchase of heavy equipment from Blanchard Machinery Company.

The purchase is exempted from the county's procurement code. Normally the county puts such purchases out for bid, but in this case, the county has dealt with Blanchard for years and has been satisfied with the company's prompt service.

Council appointed Tameka Johnson to the Lower Savannah Workforce Development Board.

Council appointed Beverly J. Parler-Rice to the Orangeburg County Planning Commission for District 5.

Council appointed Sandra Davis and Michael Fusari to the Santee Fire Service District.

Frazier thanked all county employees who helped volunteer at the South Carolina State University's Youth/ROTC Day Oct. 15.

All sang happy birthday to Young, who turned 50 on Oct. 16.