Orangeburg County Council: Five Chop rezoning advances; company wants to place homes on 81 acres

A company's plans to build a residential development on agricultural land off Five Chop Road has received initial approval.

Orangeburg County Council gave unanimous first reading last week to a request from Colonial Holdings Group, LLC to rezone property on Five Chop Road from forest-agriculture to commercial general for the purpose of residential and commercial development. The change requires three readings.

The company has said it plans to develop the property by building affordable homes.

More than 100 individuals have expressing opposition to the development, including about 90 who signed a petition. Opponents have cited concerns including the commercialization of farmland, crime, reduction of property values, increased traffic, negative impact on wildlife and issues with water runoff and flooding.

About 50 individuals have also signed a petition in support of the project, citing the need for affordable housing, increasing the tax base and contributing to positive growth. The project's environmental consulting firm and engineer have said they’ll work to preserve all environmental interests.

The project also received support from the Orangeburg County Development Commission, the county's economic development arm.

Last week’s vote marked the second time Orangeburg County Council has considered the matter.

When the issue came before Orangeburg County Council last month, members agreed to send it back to the Orangeburg County Planning Commission for further consideration.

The Planning Commission initially voted 3-2 to grant Colonial Holding’s request. The commission approved the company’s zoning request on a 5-0 vote at its Nov. 10 meeting.

During last week’s meeting, County Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith took exception to a headline in The T&D that stated “Five Chop development gets panel’s green light.”

“We know we have a lot of respect for the Planning Commission and their decisions, but the final decision is made through council. Any article that will be printed I think should be printed after the decision had been made by the way of council,” she said.

Orangeburg attorney Ladson Beach, who is representing adjacent landowners, asked if there would be any public comment on the project. He was informed by county attorney D'Anne Haydel that the process does not require a public hearing at the county council level.

The 81-acre property at 1657 Five Chop Road is near Nivens Road, Orangeburg Auto Auction and Trump's Inn. It is currently a vacant field.

There is also a 20-acre tract in front of the property that’s already zoned commercial general. Colonial is also seeking to purchase the tract, which has vegetation and trees.

Adjacent properties to the west and south are zoned commercial general and properties to the north and east are zoned forest and agriculture.

Some adjacent property owners have said that they did not know their farmland was zoned commercial general and are trying to have it rezoned back to forest-agriculture.

About 13 acres of the property falls within the flood zone of the Middlepen Branch.

Colonial Holding will have to go through environmental review with federal agencies such as the Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to access some of the property.

