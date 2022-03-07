Orangeburg County Council ends mask rules; face coverings not needed in county buildings

Orangeburg County will no longer require people to wear masks in county buildings.

The decision follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance, which no longer recommends masking indoors in areas with low cases of the virus.

“Most of our guidelines as far as COVID have been directly based upon the CDC guidelines,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

He noted the county will be able to use the CDC’s recommendations as a guide should cases increase.

“I think it is in our best interest to follow those guidelines,” he said.

Individuals who still want to use a face covering will be able to do so, Young said. They just will no longer be mandated or required.

Orangeburg County Councilman Johnny Ravenell expressed concerns about lifting the requirement.

“I don't think I am ready yet,” Ravenell said. “I had the virus, so I am not ready yet.”

Orangeburg County Council gave first reading Monday to an ordinance ending the requirement. Ravenell voted against ending the requirement.

Only one reading was needed to end the mask requirement, which was approved using emergency provisions that allow ordinances to be passed with only one reading.

The new ordinance also ends the requirement that people wear masks in county vehicles.

According to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data from March 4, Orangeburg County has had 56.9 cases per 100,000 people.

As of March 3, the Regional Medical Center had a 72% bed occupancy rate.

About seven patients in the hospital's 116 occupied beds are COVID patients. Two of the patients are in ICU and none are on ventilators, according to the March 3 data.

While Orangeburg County has dropped its mask mandate, the City of Orangeburg continues to require face coverings in retail establishments and restaurants within the city limits.

The city's rules will be in place through April 16.

The city’s ordinance also requires masks during large gatherings in the city, such as festivals and parades.

