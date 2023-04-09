Orangeburg County Council has once again postponed a decision on whether to allow a proposed 332-home development just outside of Elloree.

Builder D.R. Horton Inc. has asked the county for permission to rezone and develop the property.

“I am not scared to make a decision, but I will say hearing outpouring from the community, the pros and cons, I move to review this further before we make a decision,” Orangeburg County Councilman Johnny Ravenell said.

“Carry it forward please,” he said.

Council heard concerns from a number of people on Monday. It then unanimously decided for a second time to table a resolution and ordinance allowing the project.

The developer wants to change the zoning of the property at the corner of Tee Vee Road and Cleveland Street from forest-agriculture to single-family residential development.

Dyanna Myers, who sits on the board of the homeowners association for the Canebrake subdivision, expressed concerns about the proposal.

Myers said the builder is planning to break ground this year with about 65 houses, with the first phase to be done by 2025. She claims that none of the area is being set aside for conservation as mentioned by the company.

She also noted that homes in the planned $275,000 to $365,000 range are out of reach for many residents.

“It doesn't sound like they want our people to live there,” Myers said. “They want to bring people in. We need to protect the people that are here.”

Myers later expressed concerns that phone calls have not been returned by some council members.

“You are here to represent the people of Orangeburg, of Orangeburg County. Please don't forget your job,” Myers said.

Canebrake resident Kathy Scarborough said, “Home is the only place on this earth you should be able to shut the door and shut the world out.”

“Now there are people who want to put the world in our back yard,” Scarborough said. “Raping the land for a dollar. People clamoring to be heard have nothing to lose. We are homeowners and we stand to lose a lot, not only our way of life and our living day to day, but the environment that we love.”

“The company and people pushing this project don't live here,” she continued “They will be long gone but we have to deal with the aftermath of their invasion.”

Elloree business owner Timothy Gibbs said he has counted nearly 100 homes and commercial properties that are empty or falling down in and around Elloree. He said there are about 300 homes in the town.

“What it tells me is that there was a time when Elloree serviced those homes, serviced those families,” Gibbs said.

Horton's development is the “tip of the spear” toward Elloree's growth, he said. “I desperately want to see Elloree the way it once was. I would like to see the town better.”

Small business owner Krista Hassell of Elloree said if the town does not control and mold development, it will receive undesired growth.

“You will have a Walmart,” Hassell said. “It is coming. Come together as a community, work with these builders who are willing to work with us or we can just let it invade us. Those are our options. You choose.”

Some residents expressed concerns about the town's water and sewer infrastructure.

Town water system officials have said the Elloree Water System does have the capacity to handle the new development, but not all the developments that have inquired about tapping into the system.

According to conceptual plans submitted, the project would include the development of about 169 acres of land into a residential subdivision over the next eight to 15 years.

The plan includes about 332 houses with half-acre lots.

Initially the plan was to build 332 homes on the 332-acre parcel. After hearing concerns from property owners, D.R. Horton pulled out 86 acres that would be adjacent to the Canebrake community. This will bring the total down to 246 acres.

When 59 acres of wetlands and 18 acres of a wetlands buffer are taken into consideration, about 169 acres can be developed. Of this 169 acres, about 25 are a pond.

The proposed development has been denied twice by the Orangeburg County Planning Commission and, if denied by County Council, the developer would not be able to submit another rezoning request for a year.

It is the second time council has tabled the decision.

It initially tabled it in March after also hearing concerns from neighboring property owners.

In other matters:

• Council gave unanimous approval to a resolution agreeing to participate in the Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walmart and Walgreens opioid settlements.

The five companies have agreed to pay as much $20.1 billion collectively to states and local governments across the nation as redress for their role in the opioid epidemic.

South Carolina is estimated to receive about $286 million out of the settlement.

The amount of money the county will receive from the settlement is currently unknown and will depend on how many entities participate in the lawsuit, according to county attorney D'Anne Haydel.

A majority of the settlement money would have to be designated for MUSC Health Orangeburg and drug treatment centers for prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery services for opioid use.

• Council gave unanimous second reading approval to the rezoning of two Charleston Highway properties totaling about 192 acres from forest-agriculture to commercial-general for the possible construction of commercial and residential development on the property.

The property is located near Holman's Small Engine repair shop and Laquinta Drive, about 1.37 miles east of the City of Orangeburg. A portion of the property does fall in the Cow Castle Creek flood plain. The property is currently undeveloped. There are adjacent properties that are zoned commercial general and business/industrial.

There was no public opposition to the rezoning request.

• Council gave unanimous second reading approval to the rezoning of about .43 acres of property at 113 Gramercy Lane from residential-general to forest-agriculture for the placement of a single-wide mobile home. Gramercy Lane is about seven miles west of Orangeburg, off of Neeses Highway. There was no public opposition to the rezoning request.

• Council gave unanimous first reading by title only to an ordinance allowing the county to restrict the establishment and selling for onsite consumption of alcoholic beverages within 300 feet of a residence.

Haydel said the ordinance was prompted by a recent incident in the Orangeburg area where an individual is trying to refurbish a residential home with the intention of selling alcohol. The property is located within close proximity of another residence.

• Council entered into closed session to receive an economic development update on a project with the Code Name Project Red Hawk.