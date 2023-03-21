The Orangeburg County Department of Social Services has asked the county to upgrade its Orangeburg facility with a security monitor and intercom system.

“Keeping staff, clients and other personnel safe is very important for them to accomplish their mission. Therefore, we strongly request a monitor and intercom system be installed without delay to enhance the overall security at DSS,” Orangeburg County DSS Advisory Board Chairman Andrew Johnson told county council on Monday.

Johnson said DSS would like for a monitor to be installed in the lobby of the building that connects with the current security system so that activity surrounding the building can be monitored.

He also requested that an intercom system be installed so that information can be transmitted throughout the building in the event of an emergency.

Johnson said he spoke with DSS State Director Michael Leach and was told the state might have some money to assist with funding.

Orangeburg County built the 30,000-square-foot building on Magnolia Street with the understanding the state of South Carolina would be responsible for providing alarm, phone and computer systems, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

“Those items were not the responsibility of the county,” Young said.

Young said he will reach out to the state director about the matter.

“For the taxpaying citizens of Orangeburg County, I think it is best that we let the state take a stab at that first before we inject any funds,” Young said.

The county is concerned about the safety of the DSS staff and citizens, he said. “We want to make sure we have them protected, so we will work with the state in whatever we can.”

Young said if the state does not have money in its budget, the county legislative delegation can request a special line item be added to the state budget.

OCtech update

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College President Dr. Walt Tobin provided council with an update on college building plans and its strategic plan.

The college plans to build a 32,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing building to prepare students for electric vehicle and component manufacturing.

The local legislative delegation has set aside about $8 million in state money for the project, and Tobin has requested additional funds.

He noted the college also wants to work with the Medical University of South Carolina to create new programs for pharmacy technicians and sterile processing technicians. MUSC Health now runs the hospital in Orangeburg.

The college’s strategic plan focuses on improving access to post-secondary education for students, enhancing opportunities for student success and improving employee retention and recruitment.

The college plans to offer training programs in advanced manufacturing and health care at the Town of Holly Hill's Administration Complex. The complex has about 15,000 square feet of space that would provide good lab and classroom space, he said.

Councilwoman Latisha Walker said she visited OCtech about two weeks ago and was impressed with the campus and the college's nursing center. She said the center was high-tech, with students having access to mannequins that can have virtual heart attacks and give birth.

“I am just taken aback and what we have here,” Walker said.

Most of the other council members also praised the work Tobin has done for the college and its students.

In other business:

• Council gave unanimous first reading approval to the rezoning of two Charleston Highway properties totaling about 192 acres from forest agriculture to commercial general for the possible construction of a commercial and residential development on the property.

The property is located near Holman's Small Engine repair shop and Laquinta Drive, about 1.37 miles east of the City of Orangeburg. A portion of the property does fall in the Cow Castle Creek flood plain. The property is currently undeveloped. There are adjacent properties that are zoned commercial general and business/industrial.

There was no public opposition to the rezoning request.

John Gramling of Gramling and Gramling LLC declined comment on his specific plans for the property.

• Council gave unanimous first reading approval to the rezoning of about .43 acres of property at 113 Gramercy Lane to forest agriculture from residential general for the placement of a single-wide mobile home. Gramercy Lane is about seven miles west of Orangeburg, off of Neeses Highway. There was no public opposition to the rezoning request.

• Council gave unanimous third and final reading approval to the rezoning of about 3.71 acres on Eutaw Road in Holly Hill to rural community to allow for the placement of a boat, recreational vehicle and equipment storage facility.

The property is currently zoned forest agriculture. It is located near Garrett's Body Shop and Auto.

• Council gave unanimous third and final reading approval to an ordinance authorizing the postponement of the 2023 reassessment of county properties.

The county, under state law, has to conduct a reassessment of all properties every five years.

The law allows a county to postpone the reassessment for one property tax year. County officials said they want additional time to ensure the reassessment process is done correctly.

• Shanika Aiken, founder of the S.A.F.E. Organization, informed the public of a free mental health awareness forum scheduled for April 22.

It will be held at 10 a.m. at 990 Willington Drive in Orangeburg at Right Direction Church International.

She said there will be vendors on site that can help those struggling with mental health challenges.