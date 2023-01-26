Orangeburg County Council: Cutting trees from ditches will cost $442,000

Orangeburg County Council recently learned it will cost about $442,000 to remove trees that have encroached upon county-maintained outfall ditches.

Public Works Director Henry Summers said there are about 124 trees that need to be taken down and hauled away as part of the project.

Council received the matter as information during the county's Public Works Committee meeting on Jan. 17.

County Council Vice Chair Johnny Ravenell said, “It is an expense that we have to look into.”

Outfall ditches are in residential neighborhoods and subdivisions and are designed to remove storm water from the subdivision into a main ditch.

Summers said the trees are near residential structures in some cases and could become hazardous to property and lives.

Many of the trees are large and would need a professional tree service to address, he said.