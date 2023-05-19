Orangeburg County Council has given its final OK to a plan for borrowing $7.3 million for the first phase of construction for a new county courthouse on Russell Street.

“This is the first step in the borrowing for the new courthouse that will be built on Russell Street,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said Monday.

“This is to offset the cost of the architects and engineering fees as well as demolition fees and other capital needs as far as moving forward to build the new courthouse,” he said.

“We are trying to be smart as we do this and we only pull down funds as we need it until we get ready for full construction,” Young continued.

Young said demolition and site work will most likely be seen on the property by September.

The courthouse will be built over an 18-month period.

The former Winn-Dixie on Russell Street near the Dairy-O, the hotel behind the Winn-Dixie and most likely the former hair salon building will be torn down to make way for the courthouse.

Young said the site was chosen due to its close proximity to the county’s administration building, law offices and state agencies.

The city owns the former Thunderbird motel at 465 Orange St. behind the Dairy-O. County officials say any negotiations about tearing down the hotel will be made in consultation with the city.

Orangeburg County announced plans to build a new courthouse in February 2022.

County officials have said the current courthouse on Amelia Street is too small to meet community needs. It has one large courtroom and several smaller ones.

Officials say the building needs at least six large courtrooms.

The courthouse was built in 1928 and the building has been used beyond its useful life, according to Young.

The estimated cost for a new courthouse is between $30 million and $50 million, Young said.

The county is paying for construction through an installment revenue purchase bond, which will allow the county to pay down the bond debt with $1 million installment payments rather than in a lump payment of $50 million.

County officials say using the installment revenue purchase bond route should allow it to pay for the courthouse with fee-in-lieu of taxes revenue from industries without a tax increase.

County officials say the bond could also be paid back with proceeds received from the fifth round of the 1 percent capital projects sales tax, if voters approve the fifth round in a referendum. The fifth round will likely go before the voters in the 2024 general election.

Orangeburg County has purchased several parcels on Russell Street for the new courthouse.

In February 2022, the county purchased the former Winn-Dixie grocery store on 2.32 acres at 1480 Russell St. The Winn-Dixie grocery store closed in June 1997.

In May 2022, the county purchased the rear parking lot at the Dairy-O and then later that same month purchased the former hair salon building at 1520 Russell St.