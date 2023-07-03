Orangeburg County Council is tightening rules on where drinking places can locate.

County Administrator Harold Young said a new amendment to the zoning ordinance will help protect a community if a drinking place pops up.

“That would give another layer to protect citizens,” Young said.

Council amended the county’s zoning ordinance last month to require that drinking places in the commercial general district must be at least 1,500 feet from a residence, residential subdivision, church, religious institution or public or private school.

“What has been noted is that in CG there are some residences that are close to places that can in fact become a bar or drinking place,” County Attorney D’Anne Haydel told council.

“A drinking place is a place where people gather to drink either to pay for those drinks or they don’t have to pay for them, but they are socializing on somebody’s else’s property for a profit for somebody,” she said.

Existing drinking places in CG districts will be grandfathered in, unless the establishment has not been used as a drinking place for six months.

“If they are already in business and have been permitted and they followed all the rules to get where they are going, then they are allowed to continue that use,” Haydel said.

Councilman Johnny Ravenell asked if a drinking place would be considered “people having a backyard party.”

“No, sir,” Haydel said. “It is any business or establishment, so it is not a private residence.”

Haydel said a drinking place is defined as, “any business or establishment used for social gatherings that sells or permits on-premises consumption of any alcoholic beverage.”

In other matters:

• Council unanimously denied a request to rezone property just outside the town of North to allow the placement of a nightclub.

Residents expressed concerns about the club’s impact on the farming community.

Council voted down the request from Clyde Mack to rezone about three acres at 786 Creek Mill Road to commercial general for the planned location of a club. The property is currently zoned forest agriculture.

“It is pretty much a quiet residential area,” said Eunice Brightman, who has lived on Dry Yard Road for about 17 years.

“We have farming there. We have farm animals there. We have elderly in our area and also children,” she said.

“We have heard about the club way before I even got there and they said it was pretty bad,” Brightman said. “We don’t want to start a club in the area.”

“We definitely don’t want drinkers there coming up and down our road speeding,” Brightman said. “They had a large gathering there the beginning of June. It was so large that we couldn’t even get down the road. We really want to keep our area serene.”

Prior to council’s vote, Young said the proposed request “would be considered spot zoning and the surrounding zoning district and land use are considered incompatible.”

The Planning Commission previously denied the rezoning request 5-0.

• Linda Reid of Huson Circle expressed concerns about a neighboring 2.7-acre lot that has been purchased with plans to place trailer homes.

“Of course, we definitely don’t want that in our neighborhood,” Reid said. “We have a nice, decent area."

Huson Circle is located off of Cordova Road.

“The property was cleaned off last month and we noticed Thursday a mobile home was put there and it is in horrible condition,” she said.

Reid said she has been told more mobile homes will be put on the lot.

“We just want to know what can we do to stop the process of a trailer park,” Reid said.

Council Chairman Johnnie Wright encouraged Reid to contact county officials to determine her options.

Constance Mays also expressed concerns about the mobile homes coming into the neighborhood. She said she has been in the neighborhood since 1996 and the area is a single-family home community.

“Now all of a sudden now we are getting all of these doublewides and mobile homes,” Mays said. “Some of them are just horrible and they are just throwing them up on lots. We are certainly concerned about this and how it can depreciate the value of our homes.”

• Orangeburg County resident William Green requested the county consider the beautification of grassy areas at intersections throughout the county.

He suggested getting box roses and bringing more color to the grassy areas as people come into the city.

Green also expressed concerns about unkempt properties in the county. He said property owners who do not maintain their properties should be fined.

• Imani Mack and Jelani Haigler thanked council for allowing them to serve as summer interns. Mack worked in the county’s administration department and Haigler in the county’s magistrate office.

• Councilwoman Deloris Frazier wished everyone a happy Juneteenth. The June 19 federal holiday, which was established in 2021, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Frazier said the county will make June 19 an employee holiday starting in 2024.

• Young thanked Orangeburg County Emergency Services and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources for their efforts with a water rescue.

• Frazier presented a framed plaque to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in appreciation of National Correctional Officers and Employees Week held in May.

• Ravenell gave a shout out to Orangeburg County Animal Control and Young for their response to the scene of an accident to help rescue dogs.

• New MUSC Health Orangeburg Chief Executive Officer Walter Bennett introduced himself to council.

Other hospital leaders were also introduced, including: Sem Ganthier, executive director of operations; Anthony Sands, associate chief financial officer and Karrie Powell, chief nursing officer.

• Council entered into closed session to discuss contractual matters related to the Orangeburg County Courthouse.