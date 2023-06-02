Orangeburg County Council is considering spending about $1.7 million to fund various outside agencies in next year’s general fund budget.

The amount is about $180,900 more than the current fiscal year. The agencies had requested a total increase over this year’s budget of $817,766.

“Everybody is looking for more,” Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said during a recent budget work session. “Everybody wants to get more monies, but the cost of everything is steadily going up. We really have some interesting challenges in front us.”

“It is complicated when you are looking at all these outside agencies and trying to see if we want to maintain them and help them as best we can,” Wright continued. “We have to look at these things and judge where we can get the best benefit out of each one.”

Council members Latisha Walker and Janie Cooper-Smith said it is important to prioritize funding based on need.

“Oftentimes they (agencies) come asking money out of tradition as opposed to need,” Walker said. “If we are going to fund the organizations that are really in need, those organizations should be funded first.”

Highlights of the appropriations preliminarily approved during the budget session include:

• American Red Cross – $10,000. The county is planning on maintaining the current funding level for the Red Cross. The agency had asked for $20,000.

• Bright Star Learning – May be funded through council district discretionary funds. Each council district receives about $50,000 annually to spend on various programs of their choosing. No amount was provided on how much each council district will provide for the agency.

The agency requested $60,000. The county did not fund the agency in the current fiscal year.

• Cameron Community Development – Not funded. The agency requested $48,000. The county did not fund the agency in the current fiscal year.

• CASA Family Systems – $20,000. The county maintained the agency's current funding. The agency had requested $25,000.

• Elloree Heritage Museum – $6,600. Some discretionary funds may be provided from District 2. The county maintained the museum’s current fiscal year funding. The museum had requested $10,000.

• First Circuit Public Defender -- $680,000. An increase of $60,000 from the current year in an effort to help facilitate the more efficient movement of court cases in an effort to help free up space in the overcrowded county jail. The request was for a $120,000 increase.

• First Circuit Solicitor – $724,288. An increase of $60,000 from the current year in an effort to help facilitate the more efficient movement of court cases in an effort to help free up space in the overcrowded county jail. The request had been for a $136,539 increase.

• Midlands Housing Alliance – No funding. The agency had asked for $10,000. The county did not fund the agency this current fiscal year.

• New Perspective Media – $12,000, but also about $23,000 in discretionary funding from council districts 1, 2, 5 and 6, bringing the total county funding to about $35,000. The county maintained the media outlet's funding in its general fund at $12,000. The media outlet had asked for $50,000 from the county's general fund.

• Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club – $73,000 with about $5,000 in discretionary funds from District 6. The agency had asked for $100,000. The county currently funds the agency about $53,000.

• Orangeburg Area Mental Health – $13,343. The county maintained the agency’s current level of funding. The agency had asked for $24,770.

• Orangeburg-Calhoun-Allendale-Bamberg Community Action – $35,000 with discretionary funds from District 6. The agency asked for $60,000. The county currently funds the agency at $10,000.

• Orangeburg County Community of Character – $5,000. The county maintained the agency's current level of funding. The agency asked for $15,000.

• Orangeburg County Council on Aging – $60,000. The agency asked for $75,000. The county currently funds the agency at $55,000.

• Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center – $7,000. The agency requested $17,500. The county currently funds the agency at $6,100.

• Paths to Wholeness – not funded. The agency requested $6,500. The county did not fund the agency this current fiscal year.

• Project Life: Positeen – $9,000 with possible discretionary funding. The county maintained the agency's current level of funding. The agency requested $10,500.

• Samaritan House – $40,000 with possible discretionary funding. The county maintained the shelter's current level of funding. The agency requested $60,000.

• S.C. Civil Rights Museum – $10,000 with $5,000 in District 2 discretionary funding. The county did not fund the agency in the current fiscal year. The museum requested funding of $50,000.

• Springfield Military Museum – $5,000 with about $3,000 in total discretionary funding from Districts 1, 4 and 5. The museum had requested $9,000. The county funds the museum in its current general fund budget at $5,000.

• Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce – $5,500 with $2,500 in discretionary funding each from District 1 and District 2. The chamber requested $10,500. The county currently funds the chamber at $5,500 from its general fund budget.

• Special Education Fund – Allocated a total of $1,171,740 toward the fund. The allocation is about $8,625 less than the current year. The difference stems from the fact that the Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board did not submit a request for funding this year as it did last year.

• Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College – $1,165,740. The county maintained the current funding level. The college had requested $2,589,304 in funding.

• Clemson Extension: $6,000. The county gave the agency what was requested. This year, the extension received $5,625 from the county.

• Maroon Innovations Inc. – Not funded. The agency did not receive any funding from the county in the current fiscal year. It had requested $80,000.

Council gave unanimous first reading by title only in early May to the county’s budget and the budget for Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, public and special education purposes.

The first reading was the first step in the process of developing a budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The county's fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.