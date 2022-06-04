Orangeburg County Council: County hires new EMS billing company

Orangeburg County Council unanimously approved hiring a new EMS billing and collections company.

Council voted during a meeting last month to hire EMS Management as the county's new billing and collections service for its EMS department.

“Every so often, we need to look at our EMS billing system, because there is equipment and interfaces that have to work with our county and with our systems to be able to bill properly on that," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

The county's EMS system is funded through the department’s billing and collections.

Under the agreement, the company will receive 5.7% of the medical transport bill, with the county receiving the remaining portion.

“When you look at these billing systems, it is basically a system where they bill the customer and then return the funding back to us and keep a percentage for management cost and overhead,” Young said.

Another company has served the county for the past two years, but Young said equipment issues did not allow the company to interface with the county's EMS trucks.

Council praised the three EMS employees in attendance at the council meeting for their work. The employees praised county council for their support of the EMS operations.

In other business at the May 2 meeting:

• Council unanimously passed a resolution waiving the county’s right to purchase property at the Orangeburg County Industrial Park currently owned by Trinity Highway Products LLC.

Restrictive covenants at the park give the county and the city the first right to repurchase the property. The company is in the process of trying to sell the property.

Neither the county nor the city have expressed a desire to purchase the property.

“Trinity Highway Products will continue to operate the facility as it has historically,” Trinity Highway Products President Nick Verska said. “The property sale will not have an impact on the number of employees at the facility.”

“Trinity will operate under a lease agreement with the new property owner,” Verska said. “We cannot disclose the name of the buyer, as this was a private transaction. We are continuing to grow our business and look forward to our future in Orangeburg.”

Trinity Highway employs 37 in Orangeburg and is actively hiring for nine additional positions, Verska said.

• Council gave unanimous third and final reading to incentives for DP World Americas designed to help it develop parcels for future buildings.

DP World Americas plans to develop speculative buildings at its 1,322-acre “South Carolina Gateway" Industrial Park in Santee.

• Council gave unanimous second reading to rezoning about 2.86 acres of property on Old State Road just southeast of the Holly Hill limits to commercial general district to allow for a retail establishment.

Developers have not determined the specific retail they hope to bring to the property. The property has been zoned residential general.

• Council unanimously voted to discontinue maintenance on about four-tenths of Hazy Road outside of Springfield. The one property owner on the road requested the county discontinue maintenance due to safety concerns related to increased thefts.

The road is not a school bus route and does not have any other houses. Over a 10-day period, about 58 cars traveled the road.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.