Orangeburg County Council: County developing waste pretreatment program

Orangeburg County is developing an industrial waste pretreatment program designed to meet the latest federal standards.

County Council recently gave unanimous first reading by title only to its new policy.

“When you have industrial waste, it requires pretreatment,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

“This is a policy to make sure we have documentation to make sure we follow the EPA regulations,” he said.

He said the ordinance is just a new process that the EPA requires for compliance.

Some industrial prospects the county is pursuing require pretreatment of their waste, Young said.

“We want to make sure we have proper documents to accept that if it comes about,” he said.

The county's current wastewater system customers are not industrial users and do not require pretreatment.

In other business:

• Council gave unanimous first reading approval to tax incentives for Premium Peanut, including a 30-year fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement and the placement of the project in a multi-county business park with Dorchester County.

Premium Peanut announced plans to invest $64.3 million and create 130 new jobs in a peanut shelling plant. The company will locate in the S.C. Gateway Park in Santee.

Premium Peanut plans to break ground on about 42.34 acres in late spring 2022.

• Council gave third and final reading to the sale of the Way Building on Memorial Plaza to Claflin University. The university plans to turn the building into the Claflin University Downtown Community Center.

The university has received $3 million in federal funds to improve the building.

• Council gave third and final reading to the placement of Italian fabric maker Pratrivero USA Inc. into a joint county industrial park. The company also received a fee-in-lieu of taxes incentive and special source revenue credit. Both are designed to reduce property taxes the industry will have to pay.

Pratrivero announced last month it is planning to invest $17.6 million and create 34 new jobs in the former Mayer Industries building at 3777 Industrial Boulevard.

Operations are expected to be online in September 2022.

• Council gave third and final reading to the placement of Tri-County Electric Cooperative's $10 million to $12 million broadband expansion project within a joint county industrial park with Calhoun County.

• Council gave third and final reading to rezoning a .63-acre piece of property at 203 Third Street in Eutawville from residential-general to a rural community district to allow a second manufactured, doublewide home on the property.

• Council gave second reading to changes to the animal control ordinance.

The amendment is designed to help the county establish a trap, neuter and release program for feral cats. Greenville and Charleston counties have similar programs.

• Council gave second reading to changes to the county’s solid waste ordinance. The amendment will make it easier to prosecute matters related to animal and litter control, the county's attorney said.

• Council gave second reading to incentives for DP World Americas designed to help it develop parcels for future buildings.

DP World Americas plans to develop speculative buildings at its 1,322-acre “South Carolina Gateway" Industrial Park in Santee.

Council agreed to place the project in a multi-county industrial/business park with Dorchester County. The multi-county park is an incentive mechanism designed to encourage economic development.

• Council read a resolution recognizing April as Fair Housing month.

• Council congratulated James Rickenbacker for being sworn in as an Orangeburg County magistrate.

• County administration thanked the City of Orangeburg for allowing the county to use the Stevenson Auditorium for circuit court jury selection during the coronavirus.

• Council went into closed session to discuss contractual matters related to the Orangeburg County sheriff. There was no discussion or vote on the matter.

