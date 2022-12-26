Orangeburg County Council: Cope rezoning rejected; council approves Holly Hill change

Orangeburg County Council unanimously rejected a request to allow a residential development in the Cope area after about a dozen residents came out in opposition last week.

Council denied the request to rezone about 11.47 acres on Carver School Road to residential general to allow for the construction of about 25 homes.

The property, located near Blewer Road in Cope, is currently zoned forest-agriculture.

Carver School Road resident Brittany Johnson, speaking on behalf of about 57 residents who signed a petition in opposition to the proposed development, said there are more questions than answers about the project.

“We want to know if this is going to be a trailer park, or is this going to be a subdivision or what kind of homes will these be?” Johnson said.

Johnson, who attended the Dec. 14 Orangeburg County Planning Commission meeting that first took up the rezoning request, said the property owner did not provide documentation that the land could hold 25 homes.

She noted the property owner said she wanted to put a community center on the property. Johnson questioned if a community center would even be allowed under a residential general district.

“These are questions we wanted answered,” Johnson said. “All we have to go against is her word.”

Property owner Jereatha Nichols said the residents’ concerns are being taken seriously.

“My wish is to reach out to the community and make them aware, a part of the process and get their input so that we make sure we are bringing something they want,” Nichols said.

Nichols said she is coordinating discussions between the residents and developers.

The property is about five miles east of Cope and has forested wetlands, according to Orangeburg County zoning department documents.

“Our area is made up of farmland, wildlife and the majority of the residents are middle-aged to senior citizens,” Johnson said.

Johnson said residents are concerned about the density of homes and the impact on farmland, wildlife, property values, taxes, water and wastewater infrastructure and road infrastructure. Another resident noted there is a historic cemetery on the property.

The Orangeburg County Planning Commission approved the rezoning, which must be given final approval by the county.

“At this time I am not in favor of the planning commission's plan,” Councilman Kenneth McCaster said. The proposed development is in his district.

“I am definitely not in favor because the community is not in favor,” he said.

Councilwoman Deloris Frazier said she also received several phone calls from the residents and said she supports their concerns.

Outside of those residents who attended the meeting, written concerns were provided to the county's planning department.

A Carver School Road landowner, Kelvin Ryant, expressed his concerns in an email to county Planning Director Amanda Sievers.

Ryant said he heard about the rezoning request “through the grapevine” and did not receive an official notice from the county.

Ryant expressed his concerns that a trailer park is planned for the property and voiced his opposition.

“I say no no no no no,” Ryant wrote. “I can say the majority of us do not want a trailer park in our community and if it's just about rezoning and not specifically about a trailer park, we feel our current zoning is fine at this time.”

He said the community doesn’t want the wildlife disturbed, the character of the community changed, or the influx of people.

“We do not want the safety of our neighborhood diminished ... by such an undertaking. We do not want a trailer park to reduce property values in our neighborhood, and the list goes on and on,” Ryant said.

In another rezoning request, council gave unanimous first reading approval to the rezoning of about 3.71 acres on Eutaw Road in Holly Hill to rural community to allow for the placement of a boat, recreational vehicle and equipment storage facility.

The property is about 0.3 miles north of the Town of Holly Hill limits. A portion of the property (about 2.7 acres) falls within a flood zone, according to county zoning documents.

The property is currently zoned forest agriculture. It is located near Garrett's Body Shop and Auto.

There is a mixture of single-family residential, commercial, public use and undeveloped properties within the vicinity of the proposed site location.

There are several commercial properties north of the proposed site, including an auto sales and body shop, funeral home and storage facility.

No written or verbal opposition was put forth about the rezoning request.

The Planning Commission approved the request during its Dec. 14 meeting.