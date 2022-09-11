Orangeburg County Council: Cat neutering program OK’d

Orangeburg County took another step last week toward implementing a trap, neuter and return program for feral or unowned, unsterilized cats.

The program, which will be administered by Orangeburg County Animal Control, will focus on reducing the male and female stray cat population in the county.

Orangeburg County Council unanimously passed a resolution agreeing to proceed with the implementation of the program.

In a trap, neuter and return program, community cats are humanely trapped (with box traps), brought to a veterinarian to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, ear tipped (the universal sign that a community cat has been neutered and vaccinated) and then returned to their outdoor home.

The county will implement its trapping program based on complaints and experience of where large stray cat populations are located.

Animal control officials say healthy cats and kittens do not do well in a shelter environment, end up getting sick and have to be euthanized.

Greenville and Charleston counties have similar programs.

Cats will be checked prior to going through the program to ensure they are strays and not owned, Orangeburg County Code Enforcement Director Mernard Clarkson said. Cats without collars will be presumed to be strays unless it’s confirmed the cats are owned.

About 29 out of the state's 46 counties currently have a trap, neuter and return programs in place.

Officials say such programs have been successful in helping to humanly control cat overpopulation and are more cost-efficient than adopt-and-euthanization programs.

The county plans to partner with local groups such as For the Love of a Paw, to help carry out the program.

As part of its approval to conduct the trap, neuter and return program, council also gave first reading by title only to amendments to the county's animal control ordinance to coincide with the implementation of the program.

The changes primarily ensure compliance with a future trap, neuter and return program.