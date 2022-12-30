Orangeburg County Council: CASA shelter to be renovated; money OK’d to grind waste tires

A domestic violence shelter in Orangeburg will be renovated.

Orangeburg County Council recently awarded Chambers Management Group a contract totaling $1,174,000 for the first phase of a two-phase renovation project at the CASA domestic violence shelter.

The first phase will include the renovation of the shelter's first floor and some demolition on the second floor, according to Orangeburg County Deputy Administrator Marion Lloyd.

Work is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

Lloyd said the original project was estimated to cost about $1.9 million, but that exceeded the $1.5 million received from the state. As a result, the project will be divided into two phases.

State lawmakers appropriated about $1.5 million from the S.C. Department of Social Services in the 2021-2022 fiscal year for the shelter.

Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith asked how much the second phase of the project will cost. Lloyd said it is unknown what the second phase will include or how much it will cost.

CASA had planned to build a new shelter, but decided to renovate the current one instead a few years ago. The organization was in the midst of a fundraising effort before the coronavirus pandemic hurt those efforts.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, the CEO of CASA Family Systems, said the project “has been a long time coming.”

“I am so glad to see this action taken,” Cobb-Hunter said. “Our staff has been very patient waiting for these renovations. We are anxious to get back in our shelter.”

“This is a very important step towards us no longer having to rely on hotels for clients for several months,” Cobb-Hunter continued.

Cobb-Hunter said in addition to hotels, CASA also uses transitionary housing for its clients.

The renovation project will include the entire building.

According to a project overview documentation, the building requires renovations and additions to meet current building codes and new program specifications.

The new design will include client rooms to allow for family units and handicap accessible units, according to documentation.

The project will also include new staff offices, new staff quarters, a new conference room, classroom, larger kitchen, group lounge area, laundry rooms and more storage, according to project documentation.

The project will also provide individual bathrooms in each room rather than a shared hall bathroom.

The renovations will meet new COVID-19 guidelines and provide enhanced security.

The goal of the project is to improve accommodations for residents.

The project will also include basement mold remediation. Sidewalks and walkways as well as the shelter's main driveway will be improved as needed, according to project documentation.

In other matters:

• Council unanimously voted to award S.C. Waste a one-year contract to grind and dispose of tires at the county's landfill. The county will pay S.C. Waste $230 a ton to do the work up to the county's budgeted $150,000 for the project.

Councilman Johnny Ravenell asked if the money would pay to grind the bulk of the tires at the landfill.

“This is my understanding, that it would get us in compliance with DHEC,” Lloyd said. But it will take multiple budget years to eliminate all the landfill’s tires.

“That would be a difficult project because the amount of tires that continues to come into the landfill. We are trying to establish a process to work through this on an annual basis,” he said.

Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said it would be nice if the state provided the county additional funds to help address the tire supply.

• Bowman Councilman Ike Carter said Bowman will seek to get grants and donations from national corporations to improve literacy and make the Bowman library an anchor in the community.

Council members encouraged Carter to continue his community advocacy.

Carter recently appeared on the Fox News show “Lawrence Jones Cross Country,” to discuss the challenges of literacy in Bowman and rural America, encouraging parents and adults to read to children and help them learn how to read.

• Bishop Dr. Ulysses Sullivan of Community Benefits gave an overview of the program that aims to help the community with health care, promotion of healthy eating and educational improvement with after-school tutoring.

He said a free health and wellness workshop will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, at 473 Broughton Street in Orangeburg.

Attendees will receive a health check. There will entrepreneurship training as well.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be served.

• Council will hold its Jan. 3 scheduled meeting at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center on Russell Street. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The venue is being changed because three county council members are being sworn in and extra capacity is needed.

• In council's opening prayer, Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith thanked God for the past year and prayed the new year will bring even greater things.

• Council members wished county residents a happy and safe holiday season.