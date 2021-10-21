Orangeburg County Council: Business license rules changing; new S.C. law leading to local adjustments

The property is on .95 acres on North Road near Tractor Supply Company.

The property currently has an unoccupied residence on it. The property is within 290 feet of other commercially zoned properties.

The Orangeburg County Planning Commission had previously approved the rezoning request. There was no opposition to the request.

Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith voted in opposition, saying she did not have the needed documentation to make an informed decision.

• Council gave third reading to a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement for a 500,000-square-foot speculative building that will be built at the 242-acre Shamrock Commerce Center. The new industrial park is being built on U.S. Highway 301 near Interstate 26.

Shamrock A Owner, LLC will build spend $25 million on the construction of the speculative building in the park. No new full-time jobs are promised.

The project will be placed in a joint county industrial and business park with Dorchester County.

• Council gave third reading approval to the rezoning of property at 1606 Shillings Bridge Road from residential general to commercial general for the purpose of operating a retail business to sell pull trailers and portable sheds.